PS Plus April 2024 Games Catalog Updated: Check List Of Available Titles

PlayStation has announced a list of games, including the likes of Animal Well, that will be available for its PS Plus subscribers as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for April 2024. Aside from Animal Well and Tales of Kenzera: Zau, all the other PS Plus games will be available to play from April 16.

Animal Well is an upcoming video game available for both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on the PS5. It will be released on May 9, 2024. It’s a Metroidvania-style game, which means it focuses on exploration within a large, interconnected world. The game world is described as a “puzzle box” with multiple layers of secrets, where items collected can manipulate the environment in surprising ways.

Next is Tales of Kenzera: Zau, an upcoming Metroidvania-style video game set to be released on April 23, 2024. Players will embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by actor Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how love gives us the courage to press on after devastating loss. Bantu tales inspire the universe, rich with untold lore of chaos and order, memories of ancient shamans, sacred spirits, and fascinating creatures. It will also be available only to PS5 players.

The rest of the titles that will be available from April 16, 2024, to both PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers include:

Dave the Diver – PS4, PS5

Oddballers – PS4

Construction Simulator – PS4, PS5

The Crew 2 – PS4

Raji: An Ancient Epic – PS4, PS5

Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame – PS4

Nour: Play With Your Food – PS4, PS5

Deliver Us Mars – PS4, PS5

Lego Marvel’s Avengers – PS4

Miasma Chronicles – PS5

Stray Blade – PS5

Games that will be available only to PlayStation Premium subscribers include: