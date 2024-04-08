Spotify AI Playlists Feature Debuts For Personalised Playlist Creation Using AI: How Does It Work?

Spotify has announced a new AI based feature called AI Playlists that was reported to be in works back in October 2023. While still in beta, the AI playlists feature will allow users to create customised music playlists on the basis of the written prompts the user feeds to the AI. Here’s how the feature works and how you can access it.

Spotify AI Playlists: How Does It Work?

Spotify AI playlists extend beyond the regular method of creating a playlist where you add various tracks manually. Spotify’s AI capabilities extend beyond typical playlist requests tied to genres or eras, enabling users to seek out more varied mixes. For instance, one might request a playlist for “serenading a cat” or “soundtracking a zombie apocalypse,” as Spotify indicates.

Users can craft prompts around diverse themes, including locations, creatures, hobbies, cinematic figures, hues, or even emojis. Spotify points out that the most engaging playlists often emerge from prompts blending various genres, atmospheres, musicians, and periods.

Spotify employs advanced large language models (LLMs) to interpret user requests accurately. Leveraging its personalization algorithms, which analyze a user’s listening habits and preferences, Spotify crafts custom AI-curated playlists that align with the user’s unique prompt.

Spotify AI Playlists: How To Access?

From Your Library screen, tap the “+” button at the top-right corner of the App and select “AI Playlist.”

Select one of the suggested prompts or type your own. Sptoify notes that you have to be specific. For example, you could try creating “sad music for painting dying flowers” or “tracks for horse riding into the sunset.”

Wait for the process completion as Spotify will now offer some tracks that match the vibe you’re going for.

From there, you can easily manage the selection of songs by previewing and deleting tracks. You can revise and refine the playlists you generate by telling AI Playlist what you’re looking for (i.e., “more pop” or “less upbeat”).

Tap “Create,” and your new playlist will be saved automatically in Your Library.

Aside from this, Spotify notes that the tool is still in beta and won’t produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands. It also has measures in place around prompts that are offensive.

Spotify AI Playlists: Availability

The AI Playlists feature is available to Premium subscribers in the UK and Australia as of now. “Over the coming months, we look forward to continuing to iterate on this new feature to best serve our listeners”, said the company.