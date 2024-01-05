Prime Gaming January 2024 Free Games Revealed: Check Full List

Amazon has revealed the January 2024 selection of complimentary games and in-game content for Prime Gaming subscribers, featuring noteworthy highlights such as Endling — Extinction is Forever, Apico and more. New Games for Luna have also been revealed as a part of the cloud gaming service’s Prime Gaming offer.

Prime Gaming is offering various free titles throughout January, with the first game already available to claim, which is Endling — Extinction is Forever. It is an indie survival-adventure game that follows the journey of the last mother fox and her cubs in a post-apocalyptic world. The game features 3D side-scrolling environments, stealth and hunting mechanics, and emotional choices that affect the survival of the cubs.

The other games that’ll be available to claim for free via Prime Gaming in January 2024 include:

Apico – January 11

Atari Mania – January 18

Yars: Recharged – January 25

Aside from this, Prime members also have full access to a new slate of popular games as part of Amazon Luna’s Prime Gaming offer, including Control Ultimate Edition, Kitaria Fables, Wonderboy: The Dragon Trap and Young Souls. Players will also have full access to Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival and Trackmania.

Prime Gaming members in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom can play the games available on Amazon Luna. Last month, Amazon offered a total of 7 games for free while this month the number is only 4.

All the titles from last month include including DEATHLOOP, Aground, Kombinera, A Tiny Sticker Tale, Asteroids: Recharged, SeaOrama: World of shipping, and Akka Arrh. Luna subscribers could play Fortnite, Trackmania, Strange Horticulture, Bloodrayne: Fresh Bites, Steel Assault, and Once Upon a Jester in December 2023.