Play ‘The Crew Motorfest’, ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ And More For Free During Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox has announced the Free Play Days promotion details for this weekend. Beginning from March 14 and continuing till March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, Xbox is giving users a handful of games to play for free during the Free Play Days, including titles such as ‘The Crew Motorfest’.

The promotion will be available to both Xbox Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. To celebrate the launch of its new season, The Crew Motorfest can be played for free between March 14 and 17. The Crew Motorfest is an immersive racing video game that transports players to the picturesque island of O’ahu, Hawaii. It offers a rich open-world experience where players can traverse diverse terrains, from urban cityscapes to the rugged volcanic regions and serene beaches.

The game boasts an extensive collection of over 600 vehicles, encompassing cars, boats, planes, and bikes, all of which can be customized to the player’s preference. Additionally, The Crew Motorfest provides both cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes, allowing for shared exploration or racing against up to 32 players.

Aside from that, players can get access to Rainbow Six Siege, during the Free Week from March 14th to March 21st, 2024. It is an opportunity for new players to try the full game for free during a limited time, including all maps and modes, and engage in a tactical team-based shooter where superior planning and execution is required. Rainbow Six Siege features 5v5 attack vs. defence gameplay, intense close-quarter combat in destructible environments and more.

Players can also try ‘Park Beyond’, a construction and management simulation video game that allows you to design and operate your own theme parks. The game also includes a campaign mode for structured gameplay and a sandbox mode for unrestricted creativity.

Finally, another major title available to play during Xbox Free Play Days, apart from The Crew Motorfest, is Dead by Daylight. It is a 1v4 multiplayer game that draws from all corners of the horror world from a powerful slasher to a terrifying paranormal entity.