Xbox Game Pass March 2024 Games Lineup Includes PAW Patrol World, MLB The Show 24 & More

Xbox has revealed a new lineup of games that will be made available under its Game Pass Cloud Gaming service throughout March 2024. These include the likes of MLB The Show 24, PAW Patrol World and more. Alongside, some new Game Pass Ultra perks have also been announced.

Xbox Game Pass: March 2024 Games Lineup

One of the major titles making its way to Xbox Game Pass in March 2024 is MLB The Show 24. Releasing on March 19, MLB The Show 24 is developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The MLB franchise was a PlayStation exclusive before MLB The Show 21 was released on Xbox. It was also the first to be made available through Xbox Game Pass as a day-one game. It was then followed by MLB The Show 22, MLB The Show 23, and now MLB The Show 24. The game features Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the cover athlete.

Then there’s Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun on Cloud, Console, and PC. It has already been made available on March 5. The game is a single-player first-person shooter in which the player controls a Space Marine battling against Chaos Space Marines and Chaos daemons.

Aside from these two, other titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2024 include:

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19

Next up, Xbox confirmed that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Victors and Vanquished is coming out on March 14. In 19 scenarios, you can play as Ragnar Lothbrok, Oda Nobunaga, Charlemagne, and more. One can pre-order now and save 15% on the title. In addition, as a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, Stumble Guys Retro Hot Dog Pack and Century: Age of Ashes – Forgotten Bay Pack are now also available.

Xbox Game Pass: Games Leaving The Service In March 2024

Games that will be leaving the service in March 15 include:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One can purchase these titles if they want to keep playing by using the membership discount to save up to 20% off their purchase.