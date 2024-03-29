Play Cyberpunk 2077 and More Free Games During Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox has announced the Free Play Days promotion details for this weekend. Beginning from March 28 and continuing till March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, Xbox is giving users a handful of games to play for free during the Free Play Days, including titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more.

Those who have a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be able to play Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker where you can create your own custom shinobi, or select your favourite character, and participate in 4v4 battles where players unleash a multitude of ninja techniques on their opponents.

Next, there’s Black Desert: Traveler Edition which is a version of the popular open-world MMORPG, Black Desert. It includes the full game along with additional content specifically for this edition. The story of Black Desert revolves around the conflict between two rival nations, the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. Set in a high fantasy world, the game features a rich backstory and lore that players can explore.

While the above two games require a Game Pass subscription, the next two do not. The first one is Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition where it’s available to play for free during the Xbox Free Play Days event. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival.

Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customise your character and play-style as you take on jobs, players can build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. Between March 28 and April 1st all Xbox players can play the title for a 5-hour timed trial.

Finally, there’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage available for a 2-hour timed trial. In this game, players discover the story of Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice.