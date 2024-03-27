Bullet Echo To Launch Indian Version Of The Game In April 2024: All Details

The popular tactical team shooter, Bullet Echo, is gearing up to launch its Indian version in April 2024. The game’s developer, Zeptolab, also announced a new set of features and exclusive content that players will be able to take advantage of.

The developers’ announcement within the game says that users will have to migrate their data to the Indian version from the global one. It is unclear whether the game would also work independently or whether users must necessarily switch to the Indian version of Bullet Echo to play it.

The ability to switch will be available beginning April 4, 2024, when users will have the “exclusive opportunity to switch to a specially tailored Indian version of Bullet Echo”. “This initiative is a testament to our dedication to delivering the best gaming experience, featuring unique content meticulously crafted to align with the preferences of our Indian players”, the announcement read.

The developer also noted some advantages of switching to the Indian version of the game, such as free rewards, which will be available after you first make the switch. Then, the game will also offer India-specific special prices for its in-game items, and there will also be a dedicated server for Indian players, which will help in smoother gameplay and faster connections.

In addition, the content will be more localised, such as exclusive skins for the in-game heroes that celebrate Indian culture. All players who are invited to migrate will need to follow a few simple steps to make the switch to the Indian version of Bullet Echo. There’s no word on what these steps would be. Further, it’s also unclear whether the existing data players have will also be migrated to the Indian version.