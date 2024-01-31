MLB The Show 24 To Launch On Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation On March 19

MLB The Show 24, the latest installment in the popular baseball simulation series, will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 19, 2024. This means that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the game on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One without paying any extra cost.

It is worth noting that MLB The Show 24 is developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The MLB franchise was a PlayStation exclusive before MLB The Show 21 was released on Xbox. It was also the first to be made available through Xbox Game Pass as a day-one game. It was then followed by MLB The Show 22, MLB The Show 23, and now MLB The Show 24. The game features Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the cover athlete.

The Collector’s Edition will be unveiled on February 16, while new features will be showcased on February 15 and February 22. MLB The Show 24 player ratings will be disclosed on March 7, along with the debut of another feature on the same day.

A developer tournament is set for Twitch and YouTube on March 13, and the final feature premieres are on March 14. Next up will be the launch day of MLB The Show 24 on March 19, where it’ll become available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and, of course, Xbox Game Pass.

The game is currently up for pre-order, where you can buy the Standard Edition to receive one Gold Choice Pack. The Standard Edition includes the full game, 5 The Show packs, and 5,000 Stubs to start your baseball journey (applies only to the PS5 version.) The Standard Edition on PS5 is $69.99 USD (approx Rs 5,800). Further, the Standard Edition on PS4 is $59.99 USD (approx Rs 4,984). However, in India, the game is available for Rs 3,999 on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms.