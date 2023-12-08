Marvel’s Blade Game Announced: Checkout details

Marvel fans have a new reason to celebrate, as the iconic vampire hunter Blade is getting his own video game from the acclaimed developers of Dishonored and Deathloop. The game, titled Marvel’s Blade, was announced at The Game Awards 2023, with a cinematic trailer showcasing the character’s design and abilities.

The game is being developed by Arkane Studios Lyon, the French branch of the studio that is also responsible for the recently released Deathloop, a time-bending action game that received critical acclaim and numerous awards. Arkane Lyon is known for creating immersive games with a unique style, hand-crafted approach, and innovative gameplay mechanics.

Marvel’s Blade will feature an original story that will take players to a quarantined section of Paris during a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise. The game is currently being described as a “new mature, single-player, third-person game based on the comic book hero Blade”.

Arkane Lyon has just begun development on the game. “It will feature an original story with the studio’s signature immersive gameplay and world-class narrative”, read a blog post related to the announcement.

“From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is a slick, stylish, and driven character,” said Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon. “This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s art style into an even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lives at the junction of impactful ideas and innovative know-how.”

Marvel’s Blade is expected to be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, the studio hasn’t officially confirmed the release date yet. The game will be part of the Marvel Games Universe, a shared continuity of Marvel video games that also includes Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Avengers and more.