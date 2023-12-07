New Games Confirmed For Xbox Game Pass in 2024

Xbox Game Pass is getting ready to welcome a host of new titles in 2024, including four that were revealed at the Day of the Devs 2023 event. These games will be available on the subscription service on the same day as their launch, giving Xbox players more options to enjoy.

First is Open Roads, an upcoming game published by Annapurna Interactive and developed by The Open Roads Team, formerly known as Fullbright. It is a mystery-thriller adventure game that follows a mother-daughter road trip to explore their family’s past. The game features the voice talents of Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever as the main characters, Tess and Opal. It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on February 22, 2024.

Then there’s Flock, also published by Annapurna Interactive. It an upcoming adventure game where you play as a flying shepherd and collect rare and cute creatures with your friends. The game has a sandbox style and a colorful art style. The game is being developed by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg for Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Game Pass. It is set to arrive sometime during Spring 2024.

Next, the title is called Nirvana Noir, the sequel to Genesis Noir. Nirvana Noir follows the same style as Genesis Noir, combining animation and interactivity in a creative way. The game offers many unique puzzles and interactions that challenge the players to solve the mysteries. Some of the tasks that the players will face include defending themselves in court, restoring a ruined building, and discovering hidden secrets in closets. It is also coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2024 with no word on the exact launch timeline.

Finally, during the Wholesome Snack show which was held after the Day of the Devs 2023 event, another title was revealed that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in March of 2024, and its called Lightyear Frontier. It is a game that lets you explore and farm on a distant planet with up to three friends. You can grow alien crops, build your own homestead, and discover the secrets of the ancient civilisation that once lived there.

Aside from the Day of the Dev announcements, Xbox recently announced two more games coming to Xbox Game Pass next year, including Sopa and Botany Manor.