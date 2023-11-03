Xbox Game Pass users can play these Dragon Ball games for free this weekend

Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are in for a treat this weekend, as three Dragon Ball games are available to play for free as part of the Xbox Free Play Days promotion. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Dragon Ball FighterZ are all included in the offer, which runs from Thursday, November 2 at 12:01 a.m. PDT (12:31 AM IST) until Sunday, November 5 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (12:29 AM IST).

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience, packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and endless customisation options. Players can create their character, explore Conton City and team up with iconic characters from the series as a teacher to train and be ready to battle against formidable enemies to rescue the flow of History. The game packs 7 years worth of DLC packs.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an online asymmetrical action game where a team of 7 ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic DRAGON BALL rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt and evolve into an unstoppable force. Players can also play as the Raider and prevent 7 Survivors from escaping the field by using powers each unique to the Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighting game based on the popular Dragon Ball anime and manga series. It features 3-on-3 team battles, where players can switch between characters and perform various combos and special moves. The game also has an original story mode, where a mysterious force causes the Dragon Ball fighters to lose their consciousness and creates clones of them.

To download the Dragon Ball games on your console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You can also find and install the games by navigating to each game’s product page on Xbox.com. If you decide to purchase the games after the free period, you can get discounts of up to 80% off and keep your Gamerscore and achievements earned during the event.