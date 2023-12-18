27 New Games Are Coming To Xbox Platforms This Week: Full List

Xbox has revealed 27 new games that will be coming to its platforms including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass beginning today, December 18, till December 22. The games range from racing, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, offering something for every type of gamer.

Coming on December 21 is ‘Three Minutes To Eight’, a mind-bending Pixel art adventure game that breaks the mold by introducing a twist, where the protagonist is destined to meet their demise at precisely 07:57 PM. However, it’s up to the player to unravel secret paths, find ways to cheat death, and unlock multiple endings. The game has been optimised for Xbox Series X|S.

One of the other notable titles is Ominous Tales – The Forsaken Isle, which is also coming on December 21 for Xbox Series X and Series S through Smart Delivery. Ominous Tales – The Forsaken Isle is an adventure game that was released in 2017. It is a hidden object game, where you have to find and use items to solve puzzles and progress through the story. The game is set on a mysterious island that is said to be haunted by ghosts, necromancers, and man-eating wolves.

Out of the 27 new games, here are the remaining 25 other titles coming to Xbox platforms this week:

Deleted – Cyber Invasion – December 19

Aery – Calm Mind 4 – December 20

Cave Digger 2 – December 20

fig. – December 20

Ravva and the Phantom Library – December 20

Rough Justice: ’84 – December 20

The Rumble Fish + (Preorder Exclusive Price) – December 20

Stuffed – December 20

Vostok 2061 – December 20

Wall World – December 20

Choo-Choo Charles – December 21

DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case – December 21

My Child Lebensborn Remastered – December 21

Paperman: Adventure Delivered – December 21

SokoWinter – December 21

9Ball Pocket – December 22

Gray Dawn – December 22

Jack Dragon and the Stone of Peace – December 22

Jinshin – December 22

Party Friends – December 22

Pixel Strike 3D – December 22

Railbreak 2 – December 22

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road – December 22

SHMUP Mania – December 22

Wordsweeper by POWGI – December 22

These are the new games that Xbox fans can look forward to this week. Around two weeks back, Xbox added 26 new games to its gaming platforms.