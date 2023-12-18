27 New Games Are Coming To Xbox Platforms This Week: Full List

Xbox has revealed 27 new games that will be coming to its platforms including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass beginning today, December 18, till December 22. The games range from racing, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, offering something for every type of gamer.
Coming on December 21 is ‘Three Minutes To Eight’, a mind-bending Pixel art adventure game that breaks the mold by introducing a twist, where the protagonist is destined to meet their demise at precisely 07:57 PM. However, it’s up to the player to unravel secret paths, find ways to cheat death, and unlock multiple endings. The game has been optimised for Xbox Series X|S.
One of the other notable titles is Ominous Tales – The Forsaken Isle, which is also coming on December 21 for Xbox Series X and Series S through Smart Delivery. Ominous Tales – The Forsaken Isle is an adventure game that was released in 2017. It is a hidden object game, where you have to find and use items to solve puzzles and progress through the story. The game is set on a mysterious island that is said to be haunted by ghosts, necromancers, and man-eating wolves.
Out of the 27 new games, here are the remaining 25 other titles coming to Xbox platforms this week:
- Deleted – Cyber Invasion – December 19
- Aery – Calm Mind 4 – December 20
- Cave Digger 2 – December 20
- fig. – December 20
- Ravva and the Phantom Library – December 20
- Rough Justice: ’84 – December 20
- The Rumble Fish + (Preorder Exclusive Price) – December 20
- Stuffed – December 20
- Vostok 2061 – December 20
- Wall World – December 20
- Choo-Choo Charles – December 21
- DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case – December 21
- My Child Lebensborn Remastered – December 21
- Paperman: Adventure Delivered – December 21
- SokoWinter – December 21
- 9Ball Pocket – December 22
- Gray Dawn – December 22
- Jack Dragon and the Stone of Peace – December 22
- Jinshin – December 22
- Party Friends – December 22
- Pixel Strike 3D – December 22
- Railbreak 2 – December 22
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road – December 22
- SHMUP Mania – December 22
- Wordsweeper by POWGI – December 22
These are the new games that Xbox fans can look forward to this week. Around two weeks back, Xbox added 26 new games to its gaming platforms.