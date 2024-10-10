Indus International Tournament 2025 Announced with a Rs 2.5 Crore Prize Pool

SuperGaming, one of India’s leading game development studio, has officially unveiled its year-long esports roadmap, the ‘Clutch India Movement’. The initiative kicks off with the Indus International Tournament 2025, featuring a massive prize pool of Rs 2.5 crore, making it the largest esports prize pool for a battle royale game in India.

The tournament, set to run from October 2024 to February 2025, “will bring together top teams from India and around the globe to compete in a series of four tournament phases,” said SuperGaming in a press release.

This announcement follows SuperGaming’s recent reveal of the launch date for its Indo-futuristic battle royale game Indus, which will be available to players in India starting October 16, 2024, on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The competition is open to both seasoned professionals and emerging talent, says the company. The Indus International Tournament 2025 will kick off with the ‘Homegrown’ phase, offering a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs, with registration currently underway. Matches for this phase will run from November 6th to December 3rd. This will be followed by the ‘Nationals’, which offers a prize pool of Rs 10 lakhs.

The ‘Powerplay’ phase, catering to professional esports teams, will feature a prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs. SuperGaming will also host the ‘International’ phase, exclusively for invited global teams, from November 15 to December 30, 2024, leading to the Grand Finale, where the final 15 teams will compete for the Rs 2 crore prize pool.

The MVP of the Indus International Tournament 2025 will be rewarded with a new Mahindra Thar. Additionally, SuperGaming will host another major event, the Indus International Mahasangram in October 2025.

Apart from its own first party tournaments, SuperGaming has also planned various community events to nurture emerging talent within the community. By providing Indus’ Proprietary tools, the company is set out to enable third-party tournament organisers to host events and tournaments with the same level of efficiency as SuperGaming.

Registration for the Indus International Tournament Homegrown is now open.