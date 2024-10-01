FAU-G: Domination Reaches 1 Million Pre-Registrations

FAU-G: Domination, developed by Mumbai-based studios Dot9 Games and nCore Games, set a new record for pre-registrations within just three weeks. The game’s trailer was also revealed during the World Premiere event held in Mumbai in August. It has also become the fastest title to reach over 1 million pre-registrations for Nazara Publishing.

Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCore Games said, “Hitting this milestone so quickly is a powerful testament to the growing demand for high-quality, Made-in-India content.” Deepak Ail, co-founder and CEO of Dot9 Games, noted that the Dot9 Games team is putting in extensive effort to make FAU-G: Domination the best it can be.

Pre-registration for the game is currently open on Android, with iOS support expected to arrive soon. Players who pre-register will receive exclusive limited-time rewards, including the Beast Collection, which offers weapon skins for the sawed-off shotgun, USP, Scout rifle, M4, Uzi, and Kabar. The Beast Collection also includes a variety of accessories such as frames, banners, avatars, stickers, sprays, and more.

Read More: BGMI Gets Dolby Atmos Support

The game proudly supports the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, an initiative championed by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. As part of this effort, Nazara has donated ₹25 lakhs to the trust. Players will also have the option to purchase in-game badges, with all revenue from these sales being entirely directed towards the Bharat Ke Veer Trust to further support its cause.

According to the publisher, playtest feedback from players has been taken into account to tune the game accordingly. “Their insights have been instrumental in refining key aspects of the game, from improving weapon balance to enhancing map layouts and user interface,” the makers of the title said in the press release.