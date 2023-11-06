Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.5 Confirmed to Bring New Characters

Honkai Star Rail, the popular sci-fi action RPG from Hoyoverse, is getting ready to launch its version 1.5 update on November 15, 2023. The update, titled The Crepuscule Zone, will introduce a new map, new missions, new events, and new characters to the game.

There are three new characters that have been confirmed to be a part of the version 1.5 update, each of which will have their own unique abilities and stories. First one is Huohuo, is a member of the Ten-Lords Commission, a formidable force in the Xianzhou Luofu that specializes in dealing with heliobi and other threats. She’s a five-star Wind character who belongs to the Abundance path.

Argenti, a 5-star character, is a valued ally of the Knights of Beauty. She is a calm and composed sniper who can shoot with pinpoint accuracy and manipulate time.

Then there’s Hanya who is a four-star character who works as a netherworld judge of the Ten-Lords Commission. As a Physical-Type character following the Path of Harmony, during battles, aside from dealing physical damage to a single target during battles, Hanya’s Skill can also afflict the target with a Burden state.

In addition to the new characters, the update will also feature the first rerun of Silver Wolf, a fan-favorite character who was introduced in version 1.2. Silver Wolf is a lone wolf who roams the galaxy, hunting down bounties and criminals.

Talking of the new map, it is the Xianzhou Luofu, a mysterious and haunted location filled with yin energy and heliobi, creatures born from long-held grievances that can possess and manipulate people. The Xianzhou Luofu has been experiencing a surge of supernatural phenomena, such as self-playing violins and wailing ghosts, attracting the attention of paranormal enthusiasts and ghost-hunters. Players will join a ghost-hunting squad and embark on an adventure to unravel the mysteries of the Fyxestroll Garden, where the heliobi have taken refuge.

The update version 1.5 for Honkai: Star Rail will also include new relics, new enemies, new events, and new features for the Simulated Universe mode. The update will be available for download on November 15, 2023, for iOS, Android, PC, and PS5.