GTA Online: The Chop Shop update brings back a GTA IV character

Rockstar Games has announced the latest update for GTA Online, titled The Chop Shop, which will introduce a illicit business property, an assortment of new vehicles, new Drift Races, a familiar face from GTA IV and much more. The DLC update is now available for all GTA Online players to enjoy.

In The Chop Shop update, Yusuf Mogul from GTA IV makes a comeback. “Collaborate with illustrious Liberty City real estate mogul and auto enthusiast Yusuf Amir on his newest venture, stealing the most coveted vehicles in Los Santos across a series of daring robberies in GTA Online: The Chop Shop”, said Rockstar in a blog post detailing the update.

Yusuf will contact the players and invite them to his new luxury car dealership in Los Santos, where he will offer them various jobs and rewards. The players will be able to steal, modify, and sell high-end vehicles. However, player’s will have to purchase the Salvage Yard first, which cuts you in on Yusuf and his cousin Jamal’s plans for robberies, accessible from your Salvage Yard’s Planning Wall. Each one features a special target that requires thorough planning.

For those unaware, Yusuf Amir first appeared in GTA IV’s DLC The Ballad of Gay Tony about 14 years ago. According to what the developer suggests, Yusuf has decided to leave Liberty City and continue his career as a real estate developer in the city of Los Santos.

Then, GTA Online: The Chop Shop update brings a convoy of new vehicles to choose from, including a new Turismo Omaggio super car, a multi-purpose SUV with Imani Tech capabilities, a convertible and SUV both with a full suite of available upgrades from Hao’s Special Works on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and more.

Not only that, but the player’s newfound automotive underworld connections will grant them the ability to purchase and own off-the-grid Law Enforcement Vehicles. However, players will have to complete certain tasks such as survive and lose Wanted Levels, scope out robberies and more to obtain these vehicles.

This update also brings Vinewood Club’s latest premium offering called Club Garage for GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is a spacious new location with additional room to store and display up to 100 Personal Vehicles. In addition, GTA+ Members can also get the new Declasse Impaler LX Muscle Car available for free on The Vinewood Car Club’s podium or through the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game site — along with many more Membership benefits.

The update further adds new Drift Races, Handling Kits and a Battle Rifle to the game. It also adds animals Roaming the land, sky, and seas around Los Santos for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Lastly, along with multiple other general bug fixes and enhancements, Rockstar has begun testing voice chat moderation capabilities, starting with PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with PS4 and Xbox One soon to follow.