GTA 6 Is Coming In Late 2025: Confirmed

The hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) went up when the world saw the first trailer of the game about five months back in December 2023 and Rockstar then went radio silent about it. Now, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar who is developing GTA 6, has confirmed that the much anticipated title will be launching sometime in fall of 2025, which in other words, translates to late 2025.

In Take-Two’s Q4 2024 earnings report, the company stated the timeframe as to when exactly gamers can expect the arrival of the next entry in the GTA series. “As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion. Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase”, said the report.

This is a much awaited development for those waiting to experience GTA 6 as soon as possible. While Rockstar vaguely mentioned the release date as 2025 in the first trailer of GTA 6, we now have a narrowed-down timeframe for late 2025 and one can expect it to release between September and December of 2025. For instance, GTA 5 launched on September 17, 2013.

Aside from that, Grand Theft Auto VI, as confirmed by Rockstar Games, is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025. There’s no word yet on when it will launch on PC. Going by the trend Rockstar followed with GTA 5, the PC version of GTA 6 should arrive a few months after the game launches for consoles.

Aside from the GTA 6 release timeframe, the company reported that GTA V has sold 200 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, though it still trails behind Minecraft by 100 million copies.