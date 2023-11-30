Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix in December

It was already reported back last month that Netflix could be teaming up with Rockstar Games to bring a set of Grand Theft Auto titles to the streaming service and it is now official. Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix on December 14 for Netflix members.

The games will be available to play via the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app. Netflix says that fans can pre-register to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, featuring titles including Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.

GTA III is where you explore Liberty City, the birthplace of it all. Grand Theft Auto III offers an expansive and diverse open world featuring a captivating array of characters from various backgrounds. Players can experience the dark, intriguing, and ruthless realm of crime with the freedom to explore at their leisure.

Vice City is where you step into the 1980s, an era of big hair and pastel suits. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City brings you the tale of Tommy Vercetti’s ascent to the pinnacle of the criminal hierarchy, filled with betrayal and revenge. Lastly, GTA: San Andreas is about Carl Johnson, who has been framed for murder by corrupt cops, where he then embarks on a journey spanning the entire state of San Andreas. His mission is to rescue his family and seize control of the streets.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition adds to the catalogue of more than 80 mobile games users get with their Netflix memberships. Gaming is a segment that companies are foraying into, the latest one being YouTube. YouTube became the second major streaming platform to introduce games on its service with YouTube Playables. As for Netflix, bringing the GTA Trilogy to its platform is a major move, which should definitely attract a significant audience of fans of the GTA series.