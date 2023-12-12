Genshin Impact Version 4.4 Promotional Leak Reveals Character Skins And More

Genshin Impact, the popular open-world action RPG game developed by HoYoverse, is expected to release its version 4.4 update on January 31, 2024. According to various leaks from reliable sources, the update will bring some exciting new features and content for the players, including new skins, a new region, and a new playable character.

One of the most anticipated features of the version 4.4 update of Genshin Impact is the introduction of new skins for three characters from Liyue: Ganyu and Shenhe. These skins are rumoured to be inspired by other Liyue characters, such as Guizhong, Streetward Rambler, and Cloud Retainer.

The leak originated from a Reddit user who shared an image resembling offline promotional material in China, showcasing the “Lion Dance boy,” Shenhe, and Ganyu in their new outfits and Cloud Retainer. Another leak suggests that Xingqiu might also receive a new outfit. According to another Telegram user, Ganyu’s outfit is called Mysterious Jade Fragrance, Xingqiu’s will be called Rain Transforms the Bamboo and Shenhe’s will be dubbed as Cold Flower Secret Dew.

According to a leak by a Telegram user named Genshin Meow, all the outfits are rumoured to be four-star, with Xingqiu’s being free and obtainable through an event. The user also alleges that Cloud Retainer will be a Catalyst user, wielding a Catalyst that resembles a fan.

Another major addition to the game in version 4.4 is the release of a new region called Chenyu Vale, which is located between Sumeru and Fontaine. Chenyu Vale is a mountainous and riverine area that is famous for its tea culture and scenery. The region is claimed to be located at the upper left of Qingce Village. Lastly, the most surprising leak of version 4.4 is the reveal of a new playable character: Cloud Retainer, one of the four Adepti who guards Liyu.