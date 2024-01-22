26 Games Coming To Xbox Platforms This Week: Check Full List

Xbox has unveiled 26 new games set to release on platforms like Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass between January 22 and January 26. The diverse selection spans arcade, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, catering to a range of gaming preferences. One of the major titles coming is Tekken 8.

Out of these 26 titles, two of them are Xbox Game Pass titles that will be available to play on the service on day one of release. Both of them are coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 25. First is Go Mecha Ball which features arcade-style levels, with pinball-style physics mixed with an arsenal of devastating weapons. Players defeat waves of enemy bots, battle big bosses, and upgrade their mech between runs.

The next one is Phantom Abyss version 1.0. Phantom Abyss is a game that combines elements of action, adventure, and roguelike genres. Players will have to dodge hidden traps, leap across chasms, and defeat foes as they navigate each labyrinth to claim the relic at the end. However, each temple can only be explored by one player at a time, and once the relic is claimed, the temple is sealed forever.

The full list of 26 games coming to Xbox Platforms includes titles like:

Howl (January 23)

Lil’ Guardsman (January 23)

Stumble Guys (January 23)

Anomaly Agent (January 24)

Climber: Sky is the Limit (January 24)

Remains (January 24)

Saga of the Moon Priestess (January 24)

Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder (January 24)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (January 25)

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil (January 25)

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic (January 25)

Jett Rider – Reduce, Reuse, and Blast It Off (January 25)

PuzzlePet – Feed Your Cat (January 25)

Starward Rogue (January 25)

The House of Da Vinci (January 25)

Classic Pool (January 26)

Croc’s World 4 (January 26)

Dead Tomb (January 26)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (January 26)

sCATch 2: The Painter Cat (January 26)

Tardy (January 26)

Tekken 8 (January 26)

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection (January 26)

Tibetan Quest: Beyond World’s End (January 26)

These were the 26 titles making their way to Xbox Platforms by January 26.