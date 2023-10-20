EA reveals the game engine being used for upcoming Iron Man game

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that its upcoming Iron Man game, which is being developed by Motive Studio, will run on Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the popular game engine. The game is still in early pre-production and will feature an original story that explores the rich history and personality of Tony Stark, the genius inventor and superhero behind the Iron Man suit.

The Iron Man game is a collaboration between EA and Marvel Games, and will be the first of several other games that will come based on Marvel characters. EA’s Cliffhanger Games, LED by former Middle-earth: Shadow of War director Kevin Stephens, is also working on a single-player Black Panther game with a team of veterans from Halo, God of War, and Call of Duty franchises.

Further, Patrick Klaus, Motive General Manager revealed that the studio is also working with a “Community Council” of Iron Man and Marvel fans, who are providing feedback on every aspect of the game’s development. Unreal Engine 5 is the latest iteration of the game engine that has been used for many popular games like Fortnite, Gears 5, and Hellblade 2.

Motive’s earlier released, including Star Wars: Squadrons and Dead Space remake were both made using EA’s in-house Frostbite engine. In other words, Iron Man will be the first title from Motive that will be developed by an external game engine.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer at the time of announcing the game.

The game is still in the early stages of development and no release date or platforms have been announced yet. However, fans can expect more updates as the game progresses.