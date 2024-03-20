Countdown Begins: Call of Duty Warzone Mobile India Release Time

Activision is set to launch one of the most anticipated mobile games of all time tomorrow, March 21, and it is called Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. This title differs from the one already available for Android & iOS and is called Call of Duty: Mobile. While the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. was confirmed a while back, the release time for various regions, including India has now been confirmed alongside a launch event as well.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: India Release Time

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is set to release worldwide on March 21 at 9AM PT, which converts to 9:30 PM IST. This means that players in India will be able to download the game from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store beginning tomorrow night.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Operation Day Zero Event

To commemorate the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile(Call of Duty: WZM), Acitvision also announced the Operation: Day Zero launch event. Operation: Day Zero begins on March 22, the day after Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches worldwide and will run for 36 hours.

This event will be live streamed on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok where users can take part to gain in-game rewards. These rewards include the Golden Phantom Ghost Skin, the X13 Handgun weapon blueprint, Bloody reaper ghost operator, the M4 Assault Rifle weapon blueprint and much more.

Operation: Day Zero features a total of six contested zones — five for Verdansk and one encompassing the entirety of Rebirth Island. Players who complete certain Event Actions within the corresponding zones will accrue Event Points.

Operation: Day Zero features both community and individual rewards. All players will have the opportunity to claim the earned community rewards at the end of the event. Individual rewards are given based on the total number of Event Points that you specifically contribute to the greater community total.