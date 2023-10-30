Forza Motorsport Update 2 details revealed

Turn 10 Studios has announced the details of the second major update for Forza Motorsport, the latest instalment in the popular racing simulation franchise. The update 2 for Forza Motorsport, which is expected to arrive in mid-November 2023, will introduce a new track location, new cars, events, and various bug fixes and improvements.

The update is touted to bring over 200 fixes, including one that allows the players to change their car tune mid-race, giving them an unfair advantage over other racers. This exploit also results in gaining excessive XP and money. Turn 10 Studios has resolved this exploit and will prevent players from changing their car tune once the race has started.

Developers have also fixed an issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu. Another issue that has affected the gameplay experience is the replay system not working properly in some scenarios. For example, some replays do not start playing at all, some cars do not move or float in the air, and some replays show incorrect camera angles or perspectives. Turn 10 Studios has fixed these issues and will improve the replay system to make it more reliable and accurate.

Issues with individual cars have also been fixed, such as with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the car’s roof when viewed in first person. Aside from these, there are many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.

Forza Motorsport Update 2 is also expected to introduce a new track location called Yas Marina, a modern circuit located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The track has been completely rebuilt using the latest layout, which features a more flowing hairpin that allows for better racing and overtaking opportunities.