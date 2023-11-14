Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to have PS5 exclusive features

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming game from Ubisoft which is set to release next month on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Amazon Luna. Ahead of the launch, Sony has detailed the exclusive features of the title which will particularly bank on the unique technologies the brand has incorporated in its PS5 gaming console.

First is raytracing. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the world of Pandora is enhanced by hardware-accelerated raytracing on PS5 with both raytraced dynamic global illumination and raytraced reflections. These systems will fully integrate with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s rendering systems which include terrain, water, fog, and cloud systems. All these rendering systems adapt dynamically to the game’s changing weather patterns and the changes to the time of day.

Dramatic weather effects like thunderstorms will also be taking place inside the game. Then, Pandora’s environments can change dynamically, where in-game events create large-scale world changes. Further, the game combines the DualSense Wireless Controller’s adaptive triggers with haptic feedback to create a rich, tactile experience.

Players will be able to feel the tension through the L2 and R2 buttons when aiming with Na’vi bow string or the recoil of the human weapon when firing. They can also adjust the tension of the triggers while harvesting resources to optimise their quality.

There are well over 400 unique haptic effects throughout the game, read the PlayStation blog. For instance, you can feel the Helicoradian plants folding in around you as you pass close to them, the footsteps of heavy animals like Sturmbeest and Soundblast Colossus as they get closer to the player, and much more.

Lastly, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also leverages PS5’ 3D audio feature. Almost every sound in the environment is 3D-positioned, so when players move around, the sounds maintain their relative positions, like they would in the real world.

Those who pre-order the game on the PS5 will receive the Aranahe Warrior Pack for free once the title launches on all platforms on December 7, 2023.