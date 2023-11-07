Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.5 Patch Notes reveal improvements coming to the game

Ubisoft has released the patch notes for the latest update version 1.0.5 for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the thirteenth major instalment in the popular action-adventure stealth series. The update, which is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, brings several improvements and fixes to the game, as well as some new features.

The patch sizes (approximate values) for various platforms are as follows:

Xbox Series X|S: 3.54 GB

Xbox One: B : 3.02 GB

PlayStation 5: 2.83 GB

PlayStation 4: 5.79 GB

PC: 4.22 GB

The update also introduces a new and much-requested feature that allows players to toggle chromatic aberration on or off in the game settings. Chromatic aberration is a visual effect that simulates the distortion of colours along the edges of objects caused by the dispersion of light through a lens. While some players prefer to keep it as they find this effect realistic and immersive, others prefer a cleaner and sharper image and want to keep it turned off.

While the ability to turn it on or off wasn’t available at the time of launch, Ubisoft has now added the feature in Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ latest 1.0.5 update. Aside from that, a bunch of fixes have also been implemented, such as for the one where wearing the Fire Demon outfit, players would not receive the correct number of shards after assassinating any ISU Hunter.

Then, Basim now has an equal chance to play any of his take down animations during front executions. Store Rewards have been fixed, alongside numerous visual improvements on environment, VFX and weapons. There are various animation fixes, including unnatural leg movements for Basim.

Some more changes include:

Fixed a FOV pop after a cinematic when FOV settings have been modified by the player.

Fixed NPC rendering from short distance.

Store page display improved.

Reward notifications appear properly when opening medium chests.

Key icon & quest objective now remains above the head of NPCs in Eagle Vision.

Highlight on NPCs lasts for a shorter amount of time in Eagle Vision.

Cinematics should now run properly after credits.

A load of other fixes are also a part of the version 1.0.5 update of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It was released on October 5 earlier this year on various platforms while a mobile version for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is slated to release sometime in early 2024.