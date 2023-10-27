Alan Wake 2 to get a new Game Plus mode: Know details

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake 2, the sequel to the acclaimed 2010 psychological thriller, will receive a New Game Plus mode after launch. The mode will not only let players replay the game with all their unlocked weapons and upgrades, but also offer an alternative narrative with new content to discover.

Alan Wake 2 follows the titular writer as he tries to escape from the Dark Place, a realm where his nightmares and stories come to life. The game features a survival horror gameplay with dynamic combat and environmental interactions. It also introduces a second playable character, Sarah Breaker, a former FBI agent who investigates the mysterious events in Bright Falls.

The New Game Plus mode will be available as a free update for all players who have completed the game once. According to Remedy, the mode will unlock a new difficulty level called Nightmare, which will challenge even the most experienced players. Additionally, the mode will present an alternative narrative with new Manuscript pages and video content that will reveal more details about the Dark Place and its inhabitants.

Remedy has not confirmed the exact release date for the mode. However, one can expect it to be made available by next year. The New Game Plus mode will add even more replay value and depth to the game, as well as provide new insights into the mysterious world of Alan Wake.

The new Game Plus mode wasn’t an unexpected move considering both Alan Wake’s American Nightmare and the 2010’s original game had such a mode. Alan Wake 2 is out now on PS5, PC, Xbox Series S and Series X.