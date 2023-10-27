Amazon reveals free games coming to Prime Gaming in November 2023

Amazon has announced the lineup of free games and in-game content that Prime Gaming members can enjoy in November 2023. Among the highlights are Rage 2 Deluxe Edition, a post-apocalyptic shooter from id Software and Avalanche Studios, and eight other PC games that can be downloaded and kept forever.

Rage 2 Deluxe Edition is the ultimate version of the game that includes the base game, the Rise of the Ghosts expansion, the Doom BFG weapon, the Wasteland Wizard cheat codes, the Battle Standard banner, and the Progress Booster.

The game features an open world full of emergent madness, where players can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game was originally released in May 2019 and received mixed reviews from critics and players. It will be available for download starting November 2.

The other eight PC games that Amazon Prime Gaming members can claim in November 2023 are:

Centipede: Recharged : November 9

: November 9 Evan’s Remains : November 10

: November 10 Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery : November 16

: November 16 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic : November 16

: November 16 The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos : November 22

: November 22 Black Widow: Recharged: November 23

November 23 Orten Was the Case : November 30

: November 30 Caverns of Mars: Recharged: November 30

In addition to these free games, Prime Gaming members can also get exclusive in-game loot for popular titles. For instance, from November 29, users can claim the Amstaff Power Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Along with that, beginning November 1, Prime members will have full access to a new slate of popular games on the Prime Gaming Channel, including RIDE 4, Get Packed: Couch Chaos, Fortnite, ENCODYA, Trackmania, and Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary.

Prime Gaming is a service that is included with Amazon Prime membership. It offers access to tons of free content for PC, console, and mobile games.