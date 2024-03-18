15 New Games To Be Added For Xbox Platforms By March 22: Check Full List

Xbox Platforms are set to get new 15 new addition to their respective lineup of games this week from March 18 till March 22. The new set of games includes some major titles such as MLB The Show 24, Final Fantasy XIV Online, along with a bunch of others. Here are all the details.

MLB The Show 24 is developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The MLB franchise was a PlayStation exclusive before MLB The Show 21 was released on Xbox. It was also the first to be made available through Xbox Game Pass as a day-one game. It’s coming to Xbox on March 19, which is tomorrow.

Aside from this, one of the other new games coming to Xbox Platforms this week on March 21 is Final Fantasy XIV, where you can join 30 million adventurers worldwide and take part in an ever-changing Final Fantasy. The whole list of 15 games coming to Xbox by March 22 includes:

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview)

Alone in the Dark

Master Maker 3D Ultimate

Power of Ten

House Flipper 2

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

Scott Whiskers: In the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw

Stunt Paradise

Tram Simulator Urban Transit

DARKGEMS

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Gambit Shifter

Space Moves

Meanwhile in the world of gaming, Forza recently pushed Update 6.0 for its players, where it implemented a major overhaul to the Car Progression system. This update empowers players with the ability to immediately access and equip any desired performance parts, effectively removing the previous level-based restrictions. This change is aimed at providing a more personalised and unrestricted customisation experience.