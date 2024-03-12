Forza Motorsport Update 6 Goes Live: Check What Has Changed?

Forza Motorsport has announced the deployment of Update 6.0, a comprehensive enhancement to the Forza Motorsport gaming platform. This update introduces a series of significant improvements and new features designed to enrich the overall gaming experience for our dedicated community.

In response to community feedback, Forza has implemented a major overhaul to the Car Progression system. This update empowers players with the ability to immediately access and equip any desired performance parts, effectively removing the previous level-based restrictions. This change is aimed at providing a more personalised and unrestricted customisation experience.

Secondly, players can use in-game Credits to acquire Car Points when exiting the upgrade screen at a ratio of 4,500 Credits for 500 Car Points. This change gives players a choice to immediately upgrade their car using Credits, or if they’re saving Credits, they can earn Car Points for upgrades through car leveling as before.

Next, Update 6 introduces new fixes and experience improvements, including additional lighting options for the Livery Editor to help players see how their designs look in different conditions. Forza has also updated the Daytona track and has changed the pit lane exit to address track-rejoin collisions and more closely reflect the track as it is used in real life events.

This update also introduces 8 new music tracks to the game, composed by Kaveh Cohen and Michael Nielsen, and Peter Holmstrom, and these will be played while you’re in the Homespace. Some other fixes include availability of rewind at the race start and after one or more Drivatar AI crosses the finish line before the player, improved Drivatar AI behaviors at the beginning of races and more.

There’s also a new career tour called Combustion tour. Then, in Featured Multiplayer, new variations in the Open Series combine class restrictions are available with engine cylinder counts. Engine swaps change the number of cylinders your car has under the hood, so experiment with different builds and tuning setups to find the perfect balance on the track.

A slew of more changes are available in the title as well. Forza Motorsport Update 6 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.