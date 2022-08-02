Garena FreeFire creators to launch NFTs in India

Bengaluru-headquartered blockchain-based esports fan engagement platform STAN has announced partnership with several popular FreeFire creators in India such as PVS Gaming, ROCKY & RDX, MADHU PENNEM GAMING, Assassins ARMY, Black Flag Army, Gaming with Laila, TSG Legend and NON STOP ARMY, among others for launching exclusive NFTs.

Following these NFT partnerships, STAN will be minting and introducing on their app, in the months to come, the exclusive NFTs of all the FreeFire creators. Additionally, they will be also enabling fans to get a range of exclusive perks by owning the same NFTs. The startup has planned to launch all the NFTs of all their creators including the mentioned above, starting from the last week of August 2022 onwards.

However, prior to the creators’ NFT drops and the NFT sales going live, STAN has currently rolled out an in-app NFT waitlist for its users. This will provide the creators’ fans an early opportunity to own the NFTs, even before they are launched.

By registering themselves for the NFT waitlist in-app and thus joining the waitlist, STAN users have the opportunity to get access to various perks such as early-access to the purchase NFTs and collectibles of favorite creators, discounted sale on NFTs and collectibles, winning free NFTs and collectibles, and more.

Moreover, STAN has also already inked NFT-related partnerships with multiple leading Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) creators of our country. To be a part of the NFT waitlist, users can follow these steps: