Nothing announces NFT project over Polygon network

Consumer tech company Nothing has announced its first NFT project – the Nothing Community Dots – in collaboration with the Polygon network. The membership program for Nothing’s community members will enable them to collect NFT tokens that unlock special perks, including early access to new products and offline events.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of its first smartphone Nothing Phone (1). Nothing’s first NFT token, called Black Dots, will be airdropped to Nothing community investors, from 7th July, followed by Phone (1) pre-order customers. Registration is required on dots.nothing.tech. The registration and airdrop timelines are as follows:

For community investors:

Registration: 5 July 2022, 12:00 BST (4:30PM IST) – 12 August 2022, 23:59 BST (4:30AM IST).

Airdrop: 7 July 2022, 22:00 BST (2:30AM IST) – 13 August 10:00 BST (2:30PM IST)

For Phone (1) pre-order customers:

Registration: 12 July 2022, 12:00 BST – 12 August 2022, 23:59 BST

Airdrop: 12 July 2022, 22:00 BST – 13 August 10:00 BST.

Nothing further says that 10 Black Dot holders from Nothing’s private community will be given the chance to win exclusive invites to attend the Phone (1) launch as a first reward. In addition, the company also plans to make its phone category and other ecosystem devices future-ready by enabling sustainable and secure access to Web3 going forward.

As for the Phone (1), the detailed specifications of the smartphone were leaked recently. Further, it has been confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 778G+ processor. Moreover, the photos of the Black variant of the Phone (1) which hasn’t been showcased by the company as of yet were also leaked. The Phone (1) in black has an identical design to the white one, except of course, the colour.