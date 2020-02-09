  • 14:12 Feb 09, 2020

Valentine Gift: Top 5 truly wireless earphones under Rs 5000

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2020 1:00 pm

Here's our list of top 5 wireless earbuds that you can gift your valentine!
With Valentine’s day approaching fast, the perfect gift for your partner is a must. But what if he/she is an audiophile? Well, we are here to help! Here’s our list of top 5 budget truly wireless headphones that you can get for your loved one.

 

Blaupunkt BTW LITE 

This offering from Blaupunkt is a solid statement of their German engineering. It sounds balanced, clear and is not too bulky. It charges quickly in its case and has a 15hr battery life(with charging case). It has capacitive sides to control the device and invoke your AI assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Its IPX5 water-resistant so can be worn while working out. It's equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for a strong and reliable connection. They are priced at INR 3699.

blaupunkt 

Crossbeats pebble

These pair of earphones for the bass heads! With graphene drivers, they produce impeccable bass. They are IPX6 water-resistant and so are a great option for usage during working out. They quick charge via USB-C  and have a battery life of 20hrs. They are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and have dual microphones for call. They are priced at INR 4999.

 

 crossbeat

 

boAt Airdopes 311v2

 This offering from the Indian manufacturer boat, is great for athletes. It has a hook design which secures the earbuds into your ears. It has HD audio clarity and great frequency response. Its IPX5 water-resistant so is good for working out. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It gives you 3.5hrs of playback per charge. It has a multi-function button to invoke your smart assistants. They are priced at INR 2999.

 

Blaupunkt BTW01

The Blaupunkt BTW01 are a pair of good low-profile headphones. They are well built and perform with a balanced audio signature, good bass response and HD stereo audio. They are IPX5 water-resistant and have a battery life of 30hrs. They have capacitive sides for invoking AI assistants and music control. They too use Bluetooth 5.0 for superior connectivity. They are priced at INR 4499

 

Noise Shots Sports

Good for athletic use, these earphones are IPX4 water and sweat resistant with a secure fit. It can pair with two devices simultaneously with multipoint. The case is low profile and looks sleek. The silicone tips seal your ears giving you passive noise isolation. They sound balanced and have decent bass. They are priced at INR 2499.

 

