Top 5 TVs under Rs 20,000 in terms of specs

By: Nirupam Manik, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 13, 2020 5:33 pm

There was a time when we had to spend a lot on buying a basic LED TV but not now. Television industry have seen a lot new entrants like Vu, Micromax, Lloyd etc. which has increased competition not only in terms of price but also the specifications you get at that price. While people still rely a lot on brand value, these fairly new entries have somewhat diluted the customer base of giants like Samsung and LG. Let's have a look at the top 5 TVs in sub 20,000 category.

Vu 32 D6475 - Rs 17,990

The Vu 32 D6475 comes with a 32 inches LED display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. For sound, it has 4 speakers with Dolby Digital technology giving 12 RMS speaker output. You also get 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio options with 1:1 Pixel Mapping. In the connectivity department, it sports 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, headphone jack, Ethernet and is also WiFi (802.11 b/g/n) enabled.
Vu 32D6475 is a Smart TV with built in YouTube, Netflix, Kidoz, Facebook, AccuWeather apps. To power all this, it comes with a quad core processor and also has a Games Centre. There is also a table mount included in the box. Currently, you can get this TV for Rs 17,990 from Flipkart and comes with 1 Year Vu domestic warranty.

Lloyd L32S - Rs 18,990

Lloyd L32S comes with a 32 inch HD Ready display. It comes with only 2 speakers with Dolby Digital technology and has 5-band on screen equaliser. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports and a USB port, a headphone jack and also has built-in WiFi and Ethernet capabilities. Though it is a Smart TV but comes with no inbuilt applications.
Similar to the previous mentioned variant, Lloyd's massive 3 years manufacture warranty is present here too. The Lloyd L32S is one of the few TVs under Rs 20,000 to have Smart TV features.

LG 32LF550A - Rs. 18,949

If you are more brand conscious and can make few compromises here and there, LG's 32LF550A comes with a 32 inches HD Ready advanced IPS LED Display packed in a stylish metallic design. In the audio department, it sports 2 speakers with Dolby Digital Decoder and 10 RMS speaker output. Here, you get 3 aspect ratio options of 16:9, 4:3 and 14:9. LG also claims that it has also implemented Triple XD Engine for picture quality enhancement. 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1 Headphone jack is what you get for connectivity.
Other features include, Motion Eco Sensor, Smart Energy Saving, Cricket Mode and 17 Indian Languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu etc.). Though LG 32LF550A is neither a Smart TV nor comes with Full HD resolution display, still it offers that Brand Value and several other features which are only limited to LG. Lastly, it comes with 1 year LG India Domestic warranty.

Sansui SJX32HB02
It is also a Smart TV built in WiFi and Ethernet RJ45 connectivity features using which you can surf on the web. There is HDMI and USB ports in the TV as well. The Sansui TV has an LED display of 32 inch size. The screen has 1366x768 pixels resolution. It has two speakers with 10 RMS output. Like others, it too comes with 1 year warrenty.

Mitashi MiDE032v02-HS

It has a 31.5 inch LED display that has 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. Its DLED backlighting display claims to "deliver crystal-clear images, true blacks, and the most vivid and life-like colors".
It has one VGA, three HDMI port, three USB ports and one Ethernet port. The TV is powered by Android operating system. It has a sleek metallic body and chrome finished stand that gives it a rich look. This Mitashi TV is powered by a quad core processor and has 4 GB flash memory and 512 MB DDR3 RAM.

You can play movies directly from your USB or external hard drive by connecting them to this TV via its USB port.

