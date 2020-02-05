Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Here's the list of top 5 smartphones that you can buy without breaking your bank! They are loaded with specs and are affordable.

The sub Rs 10,000 segment is the hottest selling segment in the country. This is the segment where we have seen multiple launches from different brands with each trying to capture a sizeable market share. However, with so many launches, it becomes a tad difficult for customers to buy a new smartphone. So, the question here is that: Do you want a good stellar smartphone but in a budget? We are here to help you out of this fix. Here's our listing of the top 5 smartphones that you can buy under Rs 10,000

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 is a bang for the buck! The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 and it comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable to 512 GB. It has a 6.3 inch HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels giving it a density of 403 PPI. The front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so it should be good for rough usage.

It has a 4000mAh battery and comes loaded with an 18W fast charger. The Redmi Note 8 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and the company has recently started rolling out MIUI 11 update. It has a Quad camera set up at the rear with a 48MP main sensor which is coupled with an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens for those closeup shots, a 2MP depth sensor to assist the portrait mode and a LED flash. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. The main sensor can shoot in 4k 30fps or 1080p at 60fps. At the security front, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with AI face unlock. It comes in four colours including Cosmic Purple, Moonlight White, Neptune Blue and Space Black

VIVO U10

Vivo U10 packs a punch for a device costing just Rs 8,990. It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE octa-core chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The front is graced with a 6.35 HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. It has a 5000mAH battery and supports 18W quick charge.

It runs on Android 9 with the FunTouch OS on top. As for the shooters, it has an 8MP selfie camera and at the back, it sports a 13MP main sensor coupled with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor along with a LED flash. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with AI face unlock. The phone features dual 4G standby via nano SIMs. It is available in two colours Electric blue and Thunder black.

Realme 5i

The Realme 5i is a good looking phone with some value-for-money specs for the price point of Rs 8999. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 9 with the custom ColorsOS 6.0.1 running on top. The display which is protected by the corning gorilla glass is s a 6.5 LCD with a resolution of 1600 x 720 giving it a density of 269ppi. The phone houses a 5000mAH battery and supports 10W quick charging.

The back houses the fingerprint sensor along with a set of 4 cameras. The main shooter is a 12MP sensor coupled with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro lens and a LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter with a 'teardrop' notch. The rear camera can shoot in 4K at 30fps as well. The phone supports dual 4G standby thus making cellular connectivity a breeze. It's available in two colours: Aqua Blue and Forest Green

Tecno Camon 12 Air

Tecno Camon 12 Air is yet another smartphone that offers some unique features. The phone is a first in this segment to come loaded with a punch-hole design. The phone is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with a 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 500nits brightness. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.







The Camon 12 Air is loaded with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens, which also takes 2.5cm close-up shots and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with quad-LED flash. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel in-dot selfie with f/2.0 aperture and 81-degree wide-angle lens. The Tecno Camon 12 Air is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on Hi OS 5.5. The phone supports a physical fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.

Infinix S5

Coming to the Infinix S5, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and it is available in Quetzal Cyan and Violet colour options. The smartphone is yet another smartphone apart from Tecno Camon 12 Air that offers you a punch-hole design. Coming to the specifications, both the smartphones are loaded with an almost similar set of specifications.





The Infinix S5 comes equipped with 2.0Ghz octa-core Mediatek's Helio P22 (12nm) processor. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card. On the camera front, the Infinix S5 comes loaded with an AI Quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixels as the primary sensor, a 5MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and Depth sensor along with Quad-LED flash. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone gets the power from a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie.