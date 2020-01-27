Top 5 smartphones expected to launch in February

Here we have shortlisted Top 5 upcoming smartphones which are expected to launch in February month.

We are going to see a bunch of smartphone launches next month. This will include some Indian launches as well as international launches. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) event will also take place in Barcelona next month from 24-27 which will unveil some new smartphones. So here we have shortlisted Top 5 upcoming smartphones which are expected to launch in February month.



Popo X2



Poco has recently become an independent brand in India. Poco has today confirmed that it will be launching its Poco X2 smartphone in India on February 4. Flipkart has revealed a microsite for the Poco X2 smartphone. This also confirms that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Redmi K30, which was launched in China, will be introduced as Poco X2 in India. Poco X2 will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2GHz. It runs on MIUI 11.0.2 (global edition) based Android 10 OS.

Poco X2 will likely feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is said to sport quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. It will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with a 27W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A71 in India next month. The phone has already been announced in Vietnam before. The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and gets its power from a 2.2GHz Octa-core processor coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with an option to expand the storage via micro SD card.

The Galaxy A71 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and gets its juices from 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.

For the optics, the Galaxy A71 has L-shaped quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel as the primary sensor, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixels depth sensor and another 5-megapixels macro camera with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos.

iQOO two smartphones

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO Director, Marketing, Gagan Arora told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch two smartphones in the country by the second week of February 2020. iQOO is planning to bring a 5G and a 4G smartphone in India.

Gagan said that both the smartphones will come loaded with a similar set of specifications and similar design language. Gagan added that there will be a price difference between the two smartphones, however, the 4G counterpart will be priced quite aggressively.

The company is planning to bring a flagship smartphone for the Indian market, which will be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone will be exclusive for the Indian market and it will be loaded with many industry's first features. He said that the upcoming smartphone will be an all-rounder and one of the key features will be gaming-centric. The phone will also come with new battery technology.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung upcoming Galaxy S20 series will be launched on February 11. The series will include Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 will be backed by a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it will also feature 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery with fast wireless and wired charging support. It is said to feature triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel RGB sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it is said to feature a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G will be loaded with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery. The quad camera setup will include a 12-megapixel primary lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen coupled with 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It will include a 108-megapixel primary lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). For the front, it will be loaded with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro



Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones are expected to be launched on February 11. Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. There will also be a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is said to feature a quad camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP camera, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The phone might feature a 4,500mAh battery and it could be also featuring fast wireless charging technology.