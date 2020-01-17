Poco becomes an independent brand in India

Xiaomi has revealed that its sub-brand Poco has now become an independent brand in India.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced an important change in the company structure. The company has revealed that its sub-brand Poco has now become an independent brand in India.

With this restructuring, POCO will run independently of Xiaomi with its own team and go to market strategy. Poco started its operation in 2018 as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. It introduced its first smartphone, the Poco F1, which created a lot of buzz in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone was the cheapest smartphone in the country that was powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Commenting on the announcement, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Vice President and Xiaomi India Managing Director, said, “What started as a sub-brand in POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups, and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin off as an independent brand. Join me in wishing the POCO team the best!”

Advertisement

Now, it would be interesting to see whether the Poco brand is able to survive in this smartphone. It would be interesting to see whether the company will bank on the same flagship killer strategy and will continue to provide flagship-grade specifications at an affordable price point. The company will have to face a lot of challenges as it has been one full year since it has introduced a smartphone. It is high time for Poco to launch a smartphone soon enough to make its presence felt in the industry, otherwise, things will be quite difficult for the company in the coming days.