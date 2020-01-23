Poco X2 teased by the company, new phone to launch in February

Poco X2 was recently spotted on Geekbench revealing its key specifications.

UPDATE: POCO India GM C Manmohan has confirmed in an interview that POCO will launch its next device in India next month.

Poco has recently become an independent brand in India. Now Poco India seems to have teased its upcoming smartphone which will be dubbed as Poco X2.



The company has posted a teaser 18-second video on Twitter offering a look into “Season 2” of POCO, hinting that upcoming smartphone will be launched soon in the country.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, XDA Developers has carried a leaked photo of the purported Poco X2 phone which reveals the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per the leak, Redmi K30 4G which was launched in China recently could be made official as Poco X2 in India.



The leaked photo shows the About Phone and All Specs pages of the Poco nX2 phone. It reveals the model number of M192G7BE which is same as of Redmi K30 4G. As per it, Poco X2 will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone will be powered by octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2GHz. It runs on MIUI 11.0.2 (global edition) based Android 10 OS.



Poco X2 was recently spotted on Geekbench revealing its key specifications. The Poco X2 is powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset codenamed as “phoenixin”. The phone has 8GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.



Poco is speculated to have at least three new smartphones. One of which would be the Poco F2 that is believed to be the successor to the Poco F1. Apart from this, the company is also working on an affordable variant of its upcoming Poco F2 - Poco F2 Lite.

Some live photos of the Poco F2 Lite surfaced earlier which showed that the front panel of the device features a waterdrop notch. Poco F2 Lite will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which was launched by Qualcomm last year. The smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and it will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery.