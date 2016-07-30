Top 5 phones under Rs 10,000 with best battery back up

Here are five phones under Rs 10,000 with 4000 mAh or bigger batteries.

Size matters, especially when it comes to mobile phone's battery. Bigger batteries are becoming a necessity as mobile phones are getting more powerful and bigger, thus requiring more power. Thankfully, even cheaper devices these days come with big batteries. Here we have listed five best phones in terms of battery size.There are two versions of this phone, one with Snapdragon 410 processor which is retailing at Rs 8,999 while the other one comes with Snadragon 615 that is available for Rs 9,999. However, both the versions have 5000 mAh battery. It can double up as a power bank to charge other devices as well. The company claims that one a single charge one can expect 37.6 hours of 3G talk time or 32.5 hours of WiFi web browsing or 72.9 hours of music playback or 22.6 hours of video playback.ZenFone Max features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and has 2 GB RAM. The Snapdragon 615 version has Android Marshmallow operating system while the cheaper model has Android Lollipop OS. Another difference between the two version is that the Rs 9,999 model has 32 GB internal storage while the other one comes with 16 GB of inbuilt memory. Both though offer expandable storage slot.Gionee Marathon M3 is another phone, under Rs 10,000, to have a 5000 mAh. But it was out of stock at the time of writing and it is quite an older phone; it was launched in 2014.It was launched this May at Rs 9,490. The smartphone is available in two colors - Metallic Gold and Metallic Silver.The USP of this smartphone is its 4000 mAh battery and 4G VoLTE support. The Panasonic Eluga A2features a 5-inch HD (1280 Ã— 720) IPS display. It is powered by a 1GHz quad-core processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. It has expandable memory slot for up-to a 128GB micro SD card. It runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system with Panasonic FitHome UI on top of it for single hand operation with quick access to the applications.The smartphone sports an 8-megapixel snapper with LED Flash on the back and a 5-megapixel selfi camera on the front. Besides, the Eluga A2 offers Dual SIM (4G/3G+2G), 4G VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n), WiFi Hotspot, WiFi Direct, GPS/AGPS, Bluetooth 4.0, a MicroUSB 2.0 port, Light Sensor, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer. The handset measures 143.8mm x 72mm x 8.9mm and weighs 167.5 grams.Launched just couple of days back, the Lava X38 is one of the cheapest phones to have a 4000 mAh battery. Available from Indiatimes Shopping, the X38 has a 5 inch HD display, 1 GB RAM, quad core processor, 4G connectivity, 8 GB internal memory, 32 GB expandable storage slot, 4000 mAh battery, 8 megapixel rear camera and a 2 megapixel front camera. Besides, it has WiFi, micro USB port, 3.5 mm jack and AGPS.###PAGE###Available for Rs 5,999, the Xolo Era 4K features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with Native Damage Resistance (NDR) that claims to offer enhanced scratch resistance and reduces scratch visibility. The smartphone is powered by a 1GHz quad-core 64-bit processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system.Xolo Era 4K comes with 8GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up-to 32GB via a MicroSD card. It sports an 8-megapixel rear snapper with Dual LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on front. The camera features include Audio Camera, Voice Commands, Face Beautify, Smile Detection, Proximity Capture, Gesture Capture, Face Detection, Multi Angle View Mode, HDR, Panorama, and QR Code Scanner.The devices is backed by a powerful 4000 mAh battery, which claims to offer up-to 17 hours of talktime and up-to 528 hours of standby time on 3G network. On connectivity front, the smartphone offers, Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n) and Micro-USB. The handset measures 143x71.8x9.2mm and weighs 157 grams.It was launched earlier this month at Rs 5,990 and is available in Champagne, & Dark blue - Champagne colours.The Karbonn Aura Power has a 5-inch FWVGA (480 x 854 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1 GHz quad-core processor, which is clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has a 32GB micro SD card slot too. The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system and is backed up by a 4000 mAh battery, which claims to offer up-to 17 hours of talk-time and up-to 1200 hours of standby time.The Karbonn Aura Power sports an 8-megapixel auto-focus camera and an LED flash light on its rear panel while a 5-megapixel camera is in its front for selfies. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi, WiFi dual-band, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro USB port. The handset measures 141 x 71.2 x 10 mm and weighs around 175.5 grams. It has Accelerometer, Proximity, Gravity and Gyro Sensors.Other Noted Devices: Micromax Canvas Juice 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (2GB) are two other noted devices with huge batteries larger than 4000 mAh but they are currently out of stock.