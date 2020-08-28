Advertisement

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 1:02 pm

Nokia has launched two new feature phones, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150

Feature phones still play an important role in the connectivity of the Indian masses inspite of their basic features given their affordable price ranges and easy-to-understand  user interface.  After the advent of smartphones, the usage of feature phones has declined. Nevertheless, there are quite a few who prefer the old mode of communication and require basic services like calling and SMS.

 

Few feature phone options available to us now even have Whatsapp and music streaming features available which add quality to the user experience. Following are the latest options available while shopping for a feature phone.

 

Nokia 125

 

The recently launched feature phone, Nokia 125,  is available at a price of Rs 1,999 in ‘Charcoal Black’ and ‘Powder White’ colour choices. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, Series 30+ and 4MB internal storage. It also comes with 4MB RAM, and a 1020 mAh battery.

 

It sports a feature of FM radio. Coming to storage, one can keep 2000 contacts and up to 500 SMS on the Nokia 125. The 2.4” screen lets you see more and score more playing classic Snake Xenzia and other great try-and-buy games.


Connectivity:

Cable type: Micro USB (USB 2.0)
SIM cards: Single SIM, Dual SIM
SIM card type: Mini-SIM

 

Nokia 150

Along with Nokia 125, Nokia 150 was launched recently with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display. It runs on Series 30+ software. This feature phone has 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via expandable storage fitting via a microSD card. It has dual-SIM support, flash and a VGA rear camera. Equipped with a 1020 mAh battery, it also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port, Bluetooth 3.0, MP3 player. And,of course, you can play Snake Xenia on the Nokia 150. Nokia 150 will come in Black, Cyan, and Red colour option. The Nokia 150 is priced at Rs 2,299.

 

Lava Pulse

The latest feature phone launched in India by Lava is Lava Pulse. In a first for feature phones, this phone sports a built-in heart rate and blood pressure monitor. This feature allows users to measure their heart rate and blood pressure by just placing their finger on the sensor at the back. Also, this phone comes with a 1750 mAh battery which the company claims it offers upto 6 days of battery life.

 

Priced at Rs. 1949, Lava Pulse has successfully passed the Military grade certification, thus demonstrating the reliability and strength of the phone under even extreme conditions. In addition to this, the phone sports a Number Talker Functionality which ensures the ease of calling, such that every time you press a number on the dialer, it will call out the number key pressed. The Lava Pulse has an auto call recording feature and enables users to type in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi. It has a RAM of 32MB and expandable memory of 32GB.

 

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic (2020)

 

Nokia 5310  feature phone was launched by HMD Global keeping in mind the nostalgia for the early classic Nokia phones. It is equipped with a 2.4-inch (6.1 cm) display, 0.3 MP camera, 1200 mAh battery. It sports features like a Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, and an Alarm. Its TFT screen has a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. Priced at Rs. 3399, this popular feature phone was launched on 19th of March 2020. It is available in Black, Red, and White colour options.

 

JioPhone 2

 

JioPhone 2 feature phone by Reliance is loaded with some interesting features with a 2.40-inch display that has a resolution of 240x320 pixels. It comes with 512MB of RAM. The Jio Phone 2 runs on KAI OS and is powered by a 2000mAh battery. Coming to the cameras, the Jio Phone 2 on the rear sports a 2-megapixel camera and a 0.3 MP front camera.

 

It is equipped with 4GB of inbuilt storage which allows you to store files without worrying about storage capacity. Also, the memory can be expanded up to 128GB using an SD card. Connectivity options comprise of GPS, FM radio, NFC, and Wi-Fi. Reliance JioPhone 2 phone is priced at Rs 2,999. As for the colour choices, the Reliance JioPhone 2 phone is available in Black colour.

 

