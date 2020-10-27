Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Here are the top 5 laptops that are low on price but decent on performance. All of these laptops cost under Rs 40,000.

Laptop buying can be a tricky affair simply because of too many options available in the market and figuring out which one is best for you. Add to that deals on eCommerce sites and fluctuating prices.

If you’re in the market for a mid-end laptop with a Rs 40,000 budget, we’ve compiled the best laptops to make your selection easier. These cover multiple price points, so you still have a few options to choose from depending on your budget, usage pattern and preferences. In this buying guide, we've focussed on general usage. So, here are the top 5 laptops under Rs 40,000.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145

Priced at Rs 32,189 on Amazon, Lenovo IdeaPad S145 has a 15.6 FHD display and is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. It comes with Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity. It is paired with 8GB RAM DDR4 (4GB+4GB) which is Upgradable up to 12GB and has 256GB SSD storage. It has integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and is currently selling as a combo in which even a Lenovo backpack is included along with the laptop.

With this laptop, you can expect decent day-to-day performance and even casual gaming at medium to low graphics should work fine. As the laptop also has dual speakers with Dolby Audio support, the sound experience from the laptop should be pretty good. Also, as the combo includes a backpack, carrying the laptop from place to place shouldn't be an issue at all.

Dell Vostro 3491 Core i3 10th Gen

Priced at Rs 35,990 on Flipkart, Dell Vostro 3491 has a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 Pixels. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel i3 processor paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM expandable upto 16GB and 256GB of SSD storage. It comes with Intel's Integrated UHD graphics and runs on Windows 10 with 64 bit architecture. It has 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 2.0 ports along with 1 HDMI port.

The laptop is also equipped with dual built-in speakers with Waves Maxx Audio support.

You can not expect gaming from the laptop but it will definitely get you through the day without any hiccups. Some of the highlights of the laptop include an anti-glare display, and because of the hybrid storage solution, it has which includes a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. Also, a subscription to MS Office is included with the laptop which is a plus point. The only negative point of the laptop can be the design which looks a bit old-fashioned and not comparable to the latest laptops that have narrow bezels.

Avita Pura Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3500U

Priced at Rs 32,990 on Flipkart, the device has a 14-inch Full HD LED Backlit TFT IPS display. It is powered by the Ryzen 5 3500U Quad Core processor with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It has AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics and runs on Windows 10 Home in S Mode. It has 2 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type C and 1 x HDMI Port.

It is equipped with dual built-in speakers with upto 8 hours of battery life. The laptop has 18 months of warranty with 6 months of additional warranty upon online registration.

With this laptop, casual gaming with medium to low graphics can be done easily. The device should perform smoothly in day-to-day tasks without any lags. Also, the Windows 10 in S Mode should ensure security better than other laptops. Also, the laptop has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD which is a better offering when compared to the laptops in the same price range.

Another bonus point is the selection of colours available which include yellow, pink, red, blue, grey, white and black. With such a wide selection of colours, you can choose the one that suits you the best.

Asus VivoBook 15 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3250U

Avita Pura Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3500U is priced at Rs 29,990 and is perfectly suitable for day to day tasks. It has a 15.6-inch FHD Backlit Anti-glare display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, an integrated AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics, and 4 GB of DDR4 RAM expandable upto 12GB. For storage, it has a 1 TB HDD.

The laptop also has a fingerprint scanner and built-in speakers. The laptop comes with a 45W AC wall adapter for charging.

The laptop has been included under the list because of some additional features it provides such as a fingerprint scanner and fast charging capabilities which some other laptops miss out on. You can also expect casual gaming on low graphics. The laptop also has a bigger display than other laptops which is also anti-glare capable. The only con for the device could be the exclusion of SSD which would have made the laptop even a better buy at the price than it already is.

Acer One 14 Pentium Dual Core Z2-485

Acer One 14 Pentium Dual Core Z2-485 is available for purchase on Flipkart at a price of Rs 21,990. It comes with a 14-inch HD LED-backlit TFT display. It is powered by the Intel Pentium dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM expandable up to 32GB. It has a 1TB HDD for storage.

This laptop comes with multiple ports, including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI and an SD-Card reader. For graphics, the device has an Intel Integrated HD 610 graphics.

You can definitely not expect gaming with the graphics processor the laptop is equipped with, but it definitely has enough power to get you through the day smoothly. And as the RAM is also expandable, you can get a better user experience by increasing the RAM.