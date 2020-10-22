Acer launches a slew of new products

Acer has launched a slew of new products including laptops, notebooks, desktops, speaker and SigridWave.

Acer has announced a bunch of new products at the Global Press Conference which it held last night. The products include a Halo smart speaker, monitors, new notebooks, a new chromebook, and a circulator & purifier.

Acer Swift, Spin & Aspire series notebooks

Acer announced a new Lineup of Consumer Notebooks Across Swift, Spin and Aspire Series, all of which feature the performance of new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Acer Swift 3 has a 14-inch FHD IPS screen that covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut and offers an 84% screen-to-body ratio.

The Acer Spin 5 is Powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Corei7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. Its narrow 7.78 mm (0.31 inch) side bezels allow for an 80% screen-to-body ratio, expanded further with a 3:2 IPS VertiView display that provides 18% more screen real-estate compared to a 16:9 display.

The Acer Spin 3 is a 13.3 inch notebook with a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a WQXGA (2560x1600) multi-touch IPS display. Like the Spin 5, it also features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics. The Spin 3 rotates 360-degrees, giving users the ability to work and play in whatever way comes naturally.

With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPUs, the Aspire 5 clamshell notebook packs in up to 24 GB DDR4 Memory and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD storage.

Chromebook Spin 513

Acer also launched its first Chromebook powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform that was introduced alongside Snapdragon 865 and 765 earlier this year. The chromebooks are Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-1H/ CP513-1HL) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU. The new Chromebook also comes with optional 4G LTE. It has a 13.3-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display 78% screen-to-body ratio.

A pair of 360-degree hinges allows users with four usage modes: clamshell mode for traditional keyboard input, tablet, display and tent modes for presenting or when space-constrained.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 provides security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale. As per Acer, 'The mobile form factor, efficient performance, always-connected 4G LTE option, and the business capabilities of Chrome OS create a secure and productive environment for employees to operate, no matter where they’re working'.

Chromebox CXI4

Acer also launched the Chromebox CXI4 which is Powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It has up to five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports on top of a USB 3.2 Type-C and two HDMI ports. The device also has Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and an RJ45 port for a fast Internet connection, whether wired and wireless.

Halo Smart Speaker

Acer’s new Halo Smart Speaker has a compact size with RGB-base lighting. The speaker is one of the first Google Assistant compatible smart speakers with DTS sound. It also has an optional LED display lets users check the time or see what the weather is like outside with just a glance, and an app is currently under development that will allow users to personalize their device with a message or simple image. You can activate the speaker just by saying 'Hey Google'.

Predator XB3 Series Monitors

The new Predator XB3 series monitors are a line of FHD (1920x1080) or QHD (2560x1440) displays that feature high refresh rates and VESA DisplayHDR certifications. The XB273U NV is Eyesafe-certified, the XB253Q GW boasts an impressive 280 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and 0.5 ms (G to G) response time, and the XB323U GX comes with 99% Adobe RGB coverage.

The Predator XB273U NV, part of the XB3 VisionCare series is a gaming centric display. The monitor has a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) Agile-Splendor IPS1 display which features wide viewing angles, a 1ms response time and up to an overclocked 170 Hz refresh rate, while 95% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage and a Delta E

The Predator XB253Q GW’s 24.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible FHD (1920x1080) IPS panel can be overclocked to a 280 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) with up to a 0.5ms (G to G) response time.

The Predator XB323U GX is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and features a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) panel with a 270 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and up to a 0.5ms (G to G) response time. It also features 8-bit image processing and local-dimming.

The Predator X34 GS has a 34-inch curved UWQHD (3440x1440) screen, working in tandem with an Agile-Splendor IPS panel. The panel is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, with up to a 180 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and a 0.5ms (G to G) response time and has two 7W integrated speaker's.

Nitro Series Desktops

Two new 27-inch Nitro series models, the Acer Nitro XV272U KV and Nitro XV272 LV have also been launched which offers a QHD (2560x1440) resolution with a low Delta E

The Nitro XV272 LV sports an FHD (1920x1080) Agile-Splendor IPS panel and offers up to 165Hz (overclocked) refresh rate.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS

The new Porsche Design Acer Book RS has an all-metal chassis that packs in up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU with 16 GB of RAM. It has a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen. It also comes with a travel pouch that is made from ECCO PALERMO XA Leather.

TravelMate Series Notebooks

Acer also announced three new products in its TravelMate series of commercial notebooks for enterprise and business users. These include the TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RN-51), a convertible notebook with a touch screen; the TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51), a portable notebook for those who prefer traditional clamshell models; and the TravelMate P2 (TMP214-53), a durable notebook with enough ports and battery life to handle anything that comes up in a day’s work.

Featuring 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or up to discrete NVIDIA® GeForce MX350 GPUs and up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM, 4 lane PCIe SSDs, and 1 TB M.2 SSD storage, the TravelMate notebooks should offer good performance with heavy tasks.

AcerPure Cool

Another product released by AcerPure Inc. Is the acerpure cool, a 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier that leverages a 3-in-1 HEPA Filter to purify air and then a fan to project it around the room. The acerpure cool features a 3-in-1 HEPA Filter combined with a catalytic-activated carbon filter to filter out PM1.0 particles in addition to 99.97% of 0.3μm suspended particles and bacteria. This product will also be available soon in India.

New ConceptD PCs

Acer also launched a powerful new ConceptD 300 mid-tower creator desktop and updated the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro creator notebooks.

The compact 18L ConceptD 300 desktop features up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 64 GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory.

The ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks have been updated to include new 10th Gen Intel Core processors, new Vortex Flow thermal solutions and a host of other features. A distinguishing feature of ConceptD 7 notebooks is the 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS, PANTONE Validated display.

SigridWave

Lastly, Acer also announced SigridWave which is an in-game live AI translator that leverages deep learning technologies to break language barriers and facilitate communication amongst gamers around the world.

SigridWave’s AI has so far been trained with over 1,000 hours of game-centric speech (voice + transcript). Acer also unveiled Clubs and Tournaments, other functions on Planet9 designed to enhance competitive play and facilitate communication between brands and players.