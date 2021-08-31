Top 5 laptops for students under Rs 40,000

Laptops become a major part of your working experience once you enter college or start a new job. For freshers and students, decent laptops are required to keep up with the workflow and here we are to help you choose the best one. Here’s a list of the top 5 laptops under Rs 40,000 made by keeping students in mind.

Dell Vostro 3401

The Dell Vostro 3401 costs Rs 39,590 on Amazon and is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. It sports a 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight display. You get Intel UHD Graphics paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of SATA Hard drive. For connectivity, you get 2 x USB 3.2 Gen-1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x RJ45, 1 x SD card slot, and 1 x HDMI 1.4 port. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home.

Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 costs Rs 38,990 and is powered by the Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th gen processor. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. There’s a 15.6″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology and Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It further has Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD. Intel UHD Graphics handles the graphics on the laptop.

There are built-in stereo speakers along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Further, the laptop packs a 36.7 Wh battery that can provide up to 8 hours of battery life. It runs on Windows 10 Home.

HP 255 G8

The HP 255 G8 costs Rs 38,600 on Amazon. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3300 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For connectivity, you get 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x Type-C port and 1 x USB 2.0 port along with ‎Wi-Fi 802.11ax. In terms of battery life, the HP 255 G8 is said to last up to 10 hours. There’s also a VGA camera on the front for video calls. The laptop weighs 1.7 kgs and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Avita Liber V14

The Avita Liber V14 costs Rs 38,990 on Flipkart and sports a 14-inch 1080 x 1920 pixels FHD display. It is a backlit TFT IPS panel. The Ryzen 5 3500U processor powers the laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. You get built-in stereo speakers and dual microphones as well.

Further, the laptop is claimed to last 10 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 Type C (PD 3.0 Charging, Display Out), 1 x Micro HDMI Port and a Micro SD Card Reader. There’s a 1MP front-facing camera as well.

Lenovo V14

Priced at Rs 36,990 on Amazon, the Lenovo V14 is powered by Intel’s Core i3 CPU. It also packs an intel Integrated UHD GPU with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD. There’s a 14-inch HD display and two 1.5W speakers for stereo audio. You get Wi-Fi 802.11ac along with Bluetooth. Peripherals include multipurpose USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports along with a single HDMI port. It packs a 30Wh battery that is rated to last up to 5 hours on average.