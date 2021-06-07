Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Here are top 5 gaming laptops priced under Rs 60,000 that won't burn a hole in your packet and will meet your gaming needs as well.

Gaming has become a vital part of the industry in India as it has even become the earning means for some people. But as these gaming laptops pack top-level hardware for efficient performance, they cost a lot more than a traditional laptop.

But not all gaming laptops burn a big hole in your pocket. So here's a list of top 5 gaming laptops priced under Rs 60,000 that will meet your gaming needs while being reasonably priced for the best experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 (Rs 49,990, Amazon)

The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 sports a 15.6-inch FHD screen (1920X1080) with Anti Glare coating, Lenovo Vantage Eye Care mode, and 250 nits brightness. It is powered by the 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300HF processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GDDR5, 1 TB 5400 HDD, and 8 GB SO-DIMM DDR4 2400MHz memory.

Connectivity options include 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, Headphone / microphone combo jack, Intel Wireless 9560 (2x2 AC) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The laptop packs a 45Wh with a claimed life of upto 9 hours on a single charge. There's a backlit keyboard, 720p HD front camera, Dolby Audio speakers, and the machine runs on Windows 10 Home based on 64-bit architecture.

Pros

Matte IPS Panel

Backlit keyboard

Modern design

Big battery

180-degree hinge

Cons

No Memory Card reader

Bluetooth 4.2







Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th Gen (Rs 56,899, Amazon)

The Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD IPS matte screen with narrow borders, 81.61% screen-to-body ratio, Acer ExaColor features, and more. The laptop is powered by up to 4 GB of GDDR6 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor, and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32 GB). For storage, you get a 512GB SSD.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and gets a stereo speaker setup. The laptop weighs 2.15kgs and also has a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 4.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, and 1 x RJ-45.

Pros

Backlit keyboard

Matte display

High GPU memory

Cons

No Memory Card reader

Bluetooth 4.1

Less number of ports

MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 9SC (Rs 57,990, Amazon)

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin 9SC features a 15.6" FHD IPS-Level panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC. The laptop is powered by the Intel 9th Gen i5-9300H processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design, 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD, and 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM upgradeable up to 64GB.

Connectivity options include Gb LAN 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 1x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out, 1x Type-C USB3.2 Gen1

3x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1, 1x RJ45 and 1x (4K @ 30Hz) HDMI. There's a 51Wh battery while the laptop weighs 1.86kgs. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home OS.

Pros

Variety of I/O ports

Fast SSD

Lightweight

Cons

Thicker build

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch EC1024AX (Rs 59,990, Amazon)

The HP Pavilion Gaming EC1024AX sports a 15.6-inch diagonal FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit display with 250 nits brightness, 45% NTSC and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) GPU, 1 TB SATA HDD for storage and 8 GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM.

The laptop gets a 52.5 Wh battery with up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of video playback time. The laptop weighs 1.98 kgs and runs on Windows 10 Home OS. Connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (2x2), Bluetooth 5, 1 x USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate port, 1 x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate port, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x AC smart pin, 1 x multi-format SD Card reader and 1 x headphone/microphone combo. Additional features include a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers tuned by B&O, 720p HD front camera and more.

Pros

Backlit keyboard

Latest wireless connectivity modules

Dual speakers

Modern design

Cons

Low Brightness display

Lenovo Legion Y540 (15IRH-PG0) (Rs 57,990, Flipkart)

The Lenovo Legion Y540 sports a 15.6-inch FHD screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 250-nits of brightness, anti-glare coating, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by the Intel 9th Gen Core i5 9300H processor paired with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of DDR5 VRAM and 1TB HDD, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD. You get 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ac (2 x 2), Bluetooth 4.2, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Always On), 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, 1 x Mini DP Port, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Kensington Lock port and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo. Additional features include 720p webcam, backlit keyboard, dual array microphone and Stereo 2W Harman Kardon speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. It is backed up by an up to 52.5Wh battery.

Pros

Dual Harman Gaming speakers

Variety of I/O peripherals

Front camera

Modern design

Cons

Dim display