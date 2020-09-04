Advertisement

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

September 04, 2020

These are Top 5 Jio prepaid data recharge plans which will offer you the best for less price.
Jio, the telecom giant changed the whole scene of the game when it came with its cheap data plans that offered more data for less price. 

 

With these plans, you can get a bunch of offers at a cheap price. You can choose the one according to your needs. Let's take a look at them. 

 

Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan

 

This plan is the cheapest amongst all the plans. It has a validity of 28 days and gives you 2GB of data for the whole month. You also get unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and while calling other networks, a fee of 6 paise per minute will be charged. It includes 300 free SMSes and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio Apps like JioTV, JioCinema, etc.

 

Rs. 129 Prepaid Recharge Plan 

 

This plan has a validity of 28 days and gives you 2GB data for the month. It includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls and 1000 minutes are given to you for calling to other networks.You can send 300 SMSes in the whole month. Again, a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps is included. 

 

Rs. 149 Prepaid Recharge Plan 

 

This plan has a validity of and offers 1GB data per day. 300 minutes are given to you for calling to other networks. You can send 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to all the Jio Apps is included. 

 

Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan 

 

This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and provides 1.5GB data per day. It includes unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls and 1000 minutes for Jio-to-Non Jio calls, and also the subscription to all the Jio Apps. 

 

Rs. 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan 

 

The validity of this plan stands for 28 days. It will give you 2GB of data per day with Unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. 1000 minutes are given for calls to Non-jio networks and you can send 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to all the Jio Apps is again included in this one.


