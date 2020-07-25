Advertisement

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 25, 2020 12:50 pm

Latest News

Here are some interesting facts about the ROG series
Advertisement

Asus recently launched its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and added a slew of new features like dual partitioning of Key triggers, a transparent notch in the back panel, refresh rate of 144Hz, and a beefed-up camera module.

 

Asus ROG Phone 3 price

 

In teh international market, ROG Phone 3  is priced at 1099 Euros for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option, 12GB of RAM and 256GB is available for 999 Euros.  and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at 799 Euros. As for the Indian pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 57,999.  In case you wondering about teh past ROG series here are couple of interesting thing about it.

 

Advertisement

ASUS ROG originally started off as a laptop and desktop series

ASUS ROG is also a big player in the gaming desktops and laptops scene. Before they launched their phone segment, the ROG was reserved only for high-end gaming laptops and custom-built computers. The computers are powerful and is usually touted as ASUS' answer to the Alienware.

 

ROG stands for Republic of Gamers

 

 

ROG is not some random name, it stands for Republic of Gamers. Seems fitting, right? Since the entire franchise is revolved around gaming. Asus ROG originally came out as an answer to Dell's Alienware and wanted to establish their footing into the gaming scene.

 

The ROG phone has liquid cooling

 

 

The ROG franchise has a history with liquid cooling. With the first consumer-based liquid-cooled laptop being a ROG, it was no surprise that even the phone had liquid cooling technology. Though described as an 'overkill' feature as phone don't heat up to that extent as laptops do, it still was amazing to see the engineering inside the small device.

 

You can attach an external cooling fan

 

 

Asus has built an external radiator dock which you can equip with any phone for that matter. Built originally for the ROG phone, it can provide more cooling power to your phone. The fan is also useful for other phones where heating issues arise.

 

ASUS' GPUs can be overclocked on phones also

 

 

The ROG phones have a special version of the Snapdragon 865+ which can be overclocked. This is an entirely new feature for phones, and this can increase gameplay performance and also provide crisp usability.

 

Read More: Asus Rog Phone 3 First Impression

Asus ROG Phone 2 has been discontinued, Max series still alive: Asus

Asus Rog Phone 3 First Impression

Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India, price starts at Rs 49,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Asus ROG Phone 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc launching tomorrow

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

Tags: Asus ROG Phone 3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG Q92 5G spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver colour variant launched in India

OxygenOS 10.5.2 update for OnePlus Nord arrives with July security patch, OnePlus Buds support and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5
Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies