In this time of crisis, getting groceries can be a hassel but, thanks to grocery delivery apps, you don't have to worry much.

The Coronavirus has shut the entire world down and has pushed us all into our homes. Going outside can be deadly as there is a high chance of infection from the coronavirus. Countries are on lockdown and shops, offices, schools and other institutions are closing down. Getting your daily groceries can be hard but, thanks to technology you can get them at your doorsteps. Grocery delivery apps still continue to deliver even in this time of crisis. If you are looking for the best grocery delivery app that suits you and is available in your locations, our list of top 5 grocery delivery apps will help you.

Grofers

Available in 13+ cities, Grofers is a great app for grocery home deliveries. The app first asks for your location after which it lets you know if it delivers to your location or not. You are then asked to put in your delivery address. The app UI is fairly simple with your cart and search bar on the top and your pull up settings on your left.

You can pay for deliveries by either using the apps own wallet or by other methods like credit card, debit card, mobile wallets or cash on delivery. The app has a fairly large catalogue of products ranging from dairy to vegetables. You can also get frozen meat products. The app offers discounts and price cuts on lot of its products. You can also choose your date and time of delivery while checking out.

Bigbasket

The Bengaluru based grocery delivery app BigBasket has made grocery deliveries very convenient. The app when first initialized asks for your location which you can either manually enter or let the GPS figure out. You will then be asked to make an account which will have all your information including your pin code and delivery address. The app is fairly simple to use with your search bar and account settings on the top bar and your pull-out settings on the left side.

The bottom has tabs for categories, search, offers and your basket (cart). The app allows you to order from a large catalogue of items from diary to meat as well as cosmetics which can be purchased from their beauty store catalogue. You can also join their ‘Bbstar’ membership which costs Rs 299 for six months and offers perks like free delivery, cashback etc.

You can pay for orders via credit card, debit card, mobile wallet or cash on delivery. You can also choose your date and time of delivery while checking out.

BigBasket daily

Unlike its non-daily counterpart, BigBasket daily is an app that delivers groceries that are required on a daily basis. The login process is similar to the BigBasket app however, you need to recharge the app’s wallet as it’s the sole source of payment. You can set any item that you want on a daily basis as a ‘subscription’.

You can adjust the frequency of delivery, the quantity of the item or even pause it right from the app. When you subscribe, you are given a bag that you can hang outside your door for the delivery man to drop your item in. The amount for the item is directly drawn from your app wallet as soon as they are delivered and you have a record of every delivery made and its amount. You can also order things ‘once’ as well. The catalogue has daily groceries like milk packets, meat, fish etc. You can recharge the wallet using your debit/credit card or mobile wallet such as Paytm.

Spencer’s

The supermarket giant, Spencer’s as its own app from where you can order groceries and more that will be delivered to your doorsteps. The app basically takes the item from a spencer within a 3KM radius of your location and drops it at your location. The existence of a Spencer within the mentioned radius is mandatory. The app when first initialized will ask you your location and will prompt you to make an account which will also hold your address.

The app UI is very basic with your search and cart icon at the top left corner and your pull-out controls on the left. You can order anything from fresh fruits to bread. The app basically reflects things that are in-stock in the physical store. You can pay for your order using credit/debit card, e-wallet or Sodexo. You can also choose your date and time of delivery while checking out.

Nature’s Basket

If you like the taste of exotic and organic food items, Nature’s basket is for you. The app requires you to make an account with your address and other information for delivery.

The app UI is well presented with the top left corner holding your search, cart and settings tab and the pull-out menu on the left containing different categories. You can pay for your deliveries using your debit/credit cards, e-wallets or cash on delivery. You can also choose your date and time of delivery while checking out.

It should be noted that deliveries are affected due to the coronavirus outbreak and the respective apps mention the same.

Paytm Mall

The mobile wallet giant’s very own market place is a great place for buying your household necessities. You can buy everything from electronics to groceries. The app when first initialized, asks you to choose the app language. The app UI is clean and clutter-free with your cart on the top bar along with the search bar while the bottom bar holds your tabs for different categories a profile. You can choose from categories such as electronics, men’s/women’s fashion, health and grocery and home and kitchen.

The health and grocery section has everything from daily staples to snacks and nutrition. You can also buy things like handwash, cream etc. The app requires you to make an account with your address and other information for delivery. You can pay via cash on delivery, credit/debit card or your Paytm wallet. You can also choose the date and time for delivery