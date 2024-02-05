Top 5 Free Entertainment Apps On Samsung Galaxy Store

We usually turn to our smartphones or tablets when we need to entertain ourselves, thanks to the variety of apps and services available on mobile devices. If you are a Samsung smartphone or tablet user, you have one more method of downloading entertainment apps on your device apart from the Google Play Store, and that’s via the Galaxy Store. Here’s a list of top 5 entertainment apps on the Samsung Galaxy store.

Skype

Skype is one of those entertainment apps available on the Galaxy Store which you can use to connect with your friends and family. Chatting and sharing moments with your closed ones is one of the best ways to entertain yourself and Skype is one of the best video calling apps that can help you do that.

Winzo

WinZO is a safe, secure and free social gaming platform through which you can win real money. It is a trusted app available on the Galaxy Store which ensures that all the 100+ mini games listed on the platform are fair. The app offers both free-to-play and pay-to-play games. It can be one of your best sources of entertainment when you want to pass time. However, keep in mind that these games can be habit forming which may also result in losses, so players will have to keep a check on how much time and money they spend on the app.

Amazon Kindle

If you are someone who likes reading books, then Amazon Kindle is one of the best entertainment apps available for you in the Galaxy Store. “The Kindle app puts millions of books at your fingertips. It’s the app for every reader, whether you’re a book reader, magazine reader, or newspaper reader—and you don’t need to own a Kindle to use it“, says the app’s description. It is completely free to download and you can browse through free books as well so there’s something for everyone.

Read More: Top 5 Free Productive Apps on Samsung Galaxy Store

Prime Video

Majority of the population resort to OTT platforms as their sole means of entertainment as these platforms have thousands of hours of video content. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, the Prime Video app is available for free on the Galaxy Store which can help fulfil your entertainment needs.

Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is also a streaming platform as Prime Video but instead of requiring a subscription, it is completely free to use. With Samsung TV Plus, you get instant access to news, sports, entertainment and more, across Samsung devices. No downloads, subscriptions or credit cards are required. It is available on Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones & tablets.