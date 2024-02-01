Top 5 Free Productive Apps on Samsung Galaxy Store

In a world where productivity is key, Samsung Galaxy devices, especially the flagship ones, have been the ultimate productivity-focused machines. Explore the top 5 free and indispensable productive apps available on the Samsung Galaxy Store, designed to elevate your efficiency and streamline your daily tasks.

From innovative note-taking to seamless organisation, these apps can help bring a change in your daily routine to make it more productive. Do note that while the basic functions of the apps may be free to use, some advanced features may require you to purchase a subscription or pay a one-time fee.

Microsoft 365 (Office)

Microsoft’s utility apps such as Word, Excel, Powerpoint and more, are being used on a daily basis by thousands of individuals and organisations. Now, using the same on your Samsung Galaxy device has never been easier, thanks to Microsoft 36 (Office) App available on Samsung tablets and smartphones via the Galaxy store.

This app bundles Microsoft’ essential services into one, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF and Forms. Moreover, you can scan documents, take notes, scan and sign PDFs, convert docs to PDFs, convert image to text or table, or even scan QR codes, all for free. Furthermore, Microsoft itself describes the app as the “ultimate everyday productivity app that helps you create, edit, and share on the go”, on the Galaxy Store, making it one of the top 5 productive apps available on the app distribution platform.

Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy

If you are an artist looking for an app to create and bring out your imagination, look no further ahead of Clip Studio Paint. “Whether you want to sketch, make a full illustration, publish a webcomic, or even animate, Clip Studio Paint is the app for any artist”, reads the app description on Galaxy Store, which also describes its potential and eligibility to make it to the list of our top 5 productive apps on Samsung Galaxy Store.

While a lot of the features of the app are paid, users can get up to 6 months of premium membership for free or 30 hours every month with no ads. The app has features such as over 50,000 free/premium brushes by creators worldwide, line stabilisation, 3D model creation, comic creation and much more. Users with the free version can use a lot of drawing tools and if your Samsung smartphone or tablet supports an S-Pen, then you can even fine tune the details as the app has native support for stylus along with pressure sensitivity.

Read More: Top 5 Smart TVs Under Rs 20000

Focus To-Do: Pomodoro Timer & To Do List

A lot of people have trouble managing their time on a daily basis where they end up spending more time than required on a particular task. To help with this crisis, there’s an app called ‘Focus To-Do: Pomodoro Timer & To Do List’ available on the Galaxy Store, which perfectly fits the description of what a productive app should be. “Focus To-Do combines Pomodoro Timer with Task Management, it is a science-based app that will motivate you to stay focused and get things done”, reads the app description.

It’s the ultimate app for managing Tasks, Reminders, Lists, Calendar events, Grocery lists, checklist, helping you focus on work & study and tracking your working hours. Focus To-Do syncs between your phone and computer, so you can access your lists from anywhere. Here’s how it works: 1. Pick a task you need to accomplish. 2. Set a timer for 25 minutes, keep focused and start working. 3. When the pomodoro timer rings, take a 5 minute break. The app has features like Task Organiser, Schedule Planner, Reminder, Habit Tracker, Time Tracker and more.

Adobe Acrobat Reader for PDF

Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile app is claimed to be the world’s most trusted PDF viewer, with more than 635 million installs. Available on Galaxy Store for free, it allows you to store your files online and read PDF files anywhere. You can also view, share, annotate, and add e-signatures to PDF documents. While the basic functions are free, you can subscribe to the premium subscription to get access to features such as edit text and images in your PDF document, combine files into one PDF file and organize pages, convert documents to PDFs and more.

Canva

Canva is the ultimate tool for creating designs and editing them. It grants you access to features such as Instagram story maker, video maker, video collage creator, logo maker and poster maker, book creator & mood board creator. There’s a full fledge photo editor available inside the app which can be used for free. Subscribing to their premium membership will give you access to some premium designs. However, thousands of them are available for free for templates such as Resumes, Ads, Pamphlets and more.