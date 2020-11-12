Advertisement

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 12, 2020 3:19 pm

Latest News

Air Purifiers are necessary these days because of the increasing pollution around the country. Check out these top 5 features one should look for while buying an Air Purifier.
Advertisement

Air Purifiers have become more of a necessity today rather than an optional home appliance to purify the air inside your homes. Air Purifiers can be beneficial not only for the purpose of reduction of pollution, but for those too who suffer from lung diseases.

 

With the Diwali season in place, bursting crackers creates a lot of pollution and you need an air purifier in your house to remove dust and bacterial particles. But not all air purifiers are effective and not many have the advanced features for which one should look for. So here are the top 5 features you should look for in an Air Purifier.

 

Noise Level

 

Advertisement

Noise level is one of the main features one should look for. If an air purifier is too loud, one would obviously avoid using it if it is total silence is what you want. Noise Levels in an Air Purifier change with the fan speed so you might have to look for that. 

 

But checking the noise levels of an air purifier can help you decide if it is as quiet as you want it to be. The best air purifier should have noise levels between 20-40dB at the lowest speed available for the fan and 50-70dB for the loudest ones available. If it is anything more than this, you should probably avoid getting it.

 

Air Filtration Tech

 

This is the primary aspect of an Air Purifier which determines its performance. Different types of tech will capture and handle different types of air pollution inside your home. You will have to choose the one that is suitable for you.

 

True HEPA filter should capture about 99.97% of particles of 0.3 micrometers and is rated to be the most efficient and effective tech available in Air Purifiers. They might not mention the best or accurate number for the air purifier's performance but are the most effective.

 

PECO filters destroy the pollutants in the Air itself at molecular level instead of trapping them. PECO Technology is a technology patented by Molekule that uses free radicals to break down pollutants such as VOCs, Bacteria, Molds, etc.

 

Carbon Filters trap the air pollutants using a process called adsorption. With time, these filters become less effective as they slowly lose their holding capacity. 

 

Cost of Filters

 

Cost of Filters is another aspect associated with the type of filter you want. For Example, HEPA filters are effective but also at the same time are extremely fragile and can get damaged easily during installation, cleaning, and even when the unit is moved. 

 

Also, the HEPA filters cost more than the other options. For instance, the Philips HEPA filter costs around Rs 1,700. So you also have to keep in mind the cost of replacement filters. PECO filters are also not easily available in India.

 

But HEPA filters last longer than Activated Carbon filter. Where the former lasts about 1 year, the latter would last around 6 months before you have to replace it.

 

Ease of Use

 

Ease of use and design should be in accordance with the users convenience who will be operating the air purifier daily. One will have to check if its a smart air purifier and can be controlled through an app by connecting to the Wifi, if it can only be controlled from the Air Purifier unit itself, what options and features does the Air Purifier have, how complicated is the user interface for operations, etc.

 

One important thing to look for under ease of use is if the air purifier will notify about when it is time to change the filters. When the filters get dirty, it would affect the performance of the air purifier and one should change the filters before they get too dirty for optimal performance. 

 

A person might also have to check the design which should match with his/her home decor in the room where the air purifier will be placed.

 

Size of Room

 

You will have to find the appropriate air purifier for the size of your room. Small Air Purifiers are are designed for personal space or rooms up to 299 square feet. Medium sized air purifiers are for rooms between 300 and 699 square feet and Large ones are for rooms between 700 and 1,900 square feet.

 

The type of purifier depending on the size of your room will determine mine how fast and effectively it purifies the air.

Garmin launches Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music Edition Smartwatch in India

It's Official: PUBG Mobile is coming back to India

Realme 7 5G launch confirmed, is it a rebranded Realme V5?

Foldable iPhone in the making: Things you should know

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked

Vivo V20 SE Review: An unnecessary sibling to the Vivo V20

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Acer launches AcerPure Cool 2-in-1 Air Purifier

Hindware upgrades its Ondeo Evo iPro water heater

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies