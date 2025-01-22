Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Launched: Check All Details

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 worldwide. The new devices come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, along with a refreshed design for the Ultra model. The vanilla and Plus models retain most of their specs from their respective predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price, Specifications

The device is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray. In India, the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999.

The display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protects this panel.

It comes with 12GB RAM and storage options including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 200 MP primary wide camera with dual pixel AF, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV, f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x Optical Zoom support, OIS, f/3.4 Aperture and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, OIS and f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 12MP front sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

As for the software, the S25 Ultra runs on OneUI 7.0 based on Android 15. Further, S25 Ultra will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates. Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S25 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, and Wi-Fi Direct.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+: Price, Specifications

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be available in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint. The S25 starts at Rs 80,999 and Galaxy S25+ starts at Rs 99,999 in India.

The Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 418 PPI, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. The display supports up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

The Galaxy S25+ sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with a QHD+ Resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels). It supports an adaptive Refresh Rate up to 120Hz and touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display also gets max brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Galaxy S25 and S25+ camera setup comprises of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

They have the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under the hood, paired with 12GB RAM along with 128GB (only in S25), 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

The S25 runs on a 4000mAh battery and offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging support. The S25+ is backed by a 4900mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. As for the software, the S25 and S25+ run on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. Further, the S25 series will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates.

Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi Direct.